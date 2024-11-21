Full Recap For The Techweek 2024: Fundamental of Cloud Computing

Newwave Solutions event series Techweek 2024: Fundamental of Cloud Computing

Newwave Solutions successfully organized the Techweek 2024: Fundamental of Cloud Computing series from September 23rd to September 27th

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the context of rapid digital transformation, Cloud Computing has become a key factor in enhancing efficiency and streamlining technological processes. Understanding this, last September, Newwave Solutions successfully organized the event series Techweek 2024: Fundamental of Cloud Computing.THE EXCLUSIVE INTERNAL TECHNOLOGY EVENT SERIES FOR EMPLOYEESAfter the Covid-19, the business environment has become increasingly volatile. Product boundaries are blurred, while competition has grown more complex. These challenges spare no industry, including the software industry. With over 12 years of experience of providing IT outsourcing services , Newwave Solutions constantly asks the question: “How can we adapt to the ever-changing market?”. The answer lies in our creative DNA – a key factor contributing to our operations.Being the point of that vision, Newwave Solutions successfully organized the Techweek 2024: Fundamental of Cloud Computing series from September 23rd to September 27th. The event brought a series of in-depth seminars and talk shows, sharing valuable insights from esteemed speakers both within and outside the company.OVERVIEW OF IMPACTFUL SEMINARS AT NEWWAVE SOLUTIONS TECHWEEK 2024In the context of rapid digital transformation, cloud computing has become a core factor in enhancing efficiency and streamlining technological processes, especially in the IT outsourcing market. Understanding and mastering the fundamental principles of cloud computing is essential for optimizing resources, reducing costs, and improving project delivery efficiency.Techweek 2024: Fundamental of Cloud Computing offered a series of seminars on cloud computing, led by industry veterans within the company, including:Cloud Security – 150 Million or 150 Minutes➤ Speaker: Mr. Truong Quang Vu – IT Support Manager of Newwave Solutions➤ Agenda: What is Cloud Security?; Security Solutions on AWS; Real-life Incidents and Q&A.Container in Cloud➤ Speaker: Mr. Ha Tung – Chief Technology Officer of Newwave Solutions➤ Agenda: What is Cloud Native?; Pillars of Cloud Native; Differentiating Container and Container Orchestration; AWS ECS Fargate Demo and Kubernetes Demo.Serverless Computing➤ Speaker: Mr. Ngo Manh Hung – Project Manager of Newwave Solutions➤ Agenda: What is Serverless?; Benefits of Serverless Architecture; Limitations of Serverless Architecture; Use Cases and Best Practices for Effective Serverless Deployment.Infrastructure as Code➤ Speaker: Mr. Le Tuan anh – Project Manager of Newwave Solutions➤ Agenda: What is Infrastructure as Code (IaC)?; Types of IaC; Benefits and Challenges of Implementing IaC; Introduction to Terraform.Talkshow offering in-depth insights into AI and cloud computingIn addition to the series of seminars shared by experienced developers, Techweek 2024 also left a strong impression with the talk show on “Applying AI in Cloud Infrastructure”. Throughout the talk show, many questions were thoroughly answered by guest expert Dr. Mai Anh from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, CTO Mr. Ha Tung, and BU10 Manager and Co-Founder Mr. Tran Hieu Trung, helping Newers discover AI training methods and advanced technology applications in work processes. This contributed to improving the quality of projects before delivering them to clients.The event wrapped up with the 2024 Innovation Race Awards Ceremony. This competition aimed to find highly applicable technology solutions that optimize programming efficiency, thereby improving product quality and enhancing customer satisfaction.TO SUM UPTechweek 2024 was not just a technology event series, but also a valuable opportunity for developers to learn and deepen their knowledge of AI and cloud computing. Through engaging seminars and talk shows, Newwave Solutions’ developers were exposed to the latest technological trends, helping to elevate programming quality and improve the project delivery process to clients, ultimately delivering more optimal and effective solutions in the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.