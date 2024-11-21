Premium Merch Ticket Bundles Announced for 'BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War' x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

▲The only official merchandise that allows fans to become Soul Reapers of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads ▲Guests purchasing Premium Tickets may receive the Nijigen no Mori original merchandise "Zanpakuto pins complete set"

The fan-favorite premium merchandise "Captain's Haori Bench Coat" are included in special ticket bundles

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced the launch of special tickets for its limited-time "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" x Nijigen no Mori collaboration event, which comes bundled with the fan-favorite premium merchandise "Captain's Haori Bench Coat". The tickets are available for purchase since Tuesday, November 12th.

The "Captain's Haori Bench Coat" is a premium item included with the tickets, based on the design of the "Captain's Coat" (also known as a "haori"), which only the strongest Soul Reapers, the Captains of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads, are permitted to wear in the anime. The design has been adapted into a bench coat, for guests to warm themselves up on winter night walks. Also included is a set of badges representing each of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads which can be attached to the back of the coat, allowing fans to join their favorite Squad.

The fierce war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies is depicted in the currently airing, acclaimed TV anime "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 3: The Conflict". The world of "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" is recreated only at Nijigen no Mori, allowing fans, family, and friends to experience the battles of Ichigo Kurosaki and other characters.

■Overview: Premium Merchandise Ticket Bundles

Ticket Launch: Tuesday, November 12th (entry for Saturday, December 7th or beyond)

Content:

1. Entry to night event "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE"

2. Premium merchandise "Captain's Haori Bench Coat"

This bench coat is designed on the "Captain's Coat" which only the Captains of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads are permitted to wear. Also included is a set of badges representing each of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads which can be attached to the back of the coat.

Price: Adults (12 and above) 27,600 - 28,400 yen

Children (11 and under) 26,200 - 26,600 yen

(All prices include tax)

(Prices may vary by date)

URL: https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/xkNNXLDkhJ/ticket0000035517

■ Overview: "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

Duration: Saturday, September 14th, 2024 - Tuesday, February 11th, 2025

Location: Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content: The world of anime "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" is being recreated in the vast nature of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can enjoy the world of "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" in two events - night event and midday event.

1. (Night Event) "BLEACH THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE"

Participants can experience the world of "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" recreated with technology such as projection mapping as they traverse through a 1.2 km stretch of forest. As they set off on a special tour of Soul Society, participants encounter an invasion of the Wandenreich, the "Invisible Empire", and are challenged with a mission to join protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reapers of the Thirteen Court Guard Squads in the unfolding war against the Quincies. At the finish line, participants can receive a Nijigen no Mori original novelty "Zanpakuto pin", randomly chosen from 8 different designs.

2. (Midday Event) "BLEACH" Dramatic Riddle-Solving Rally in Nijigen no Mori, "Stern Ritter Espionage Mission in Soul Society"

Participants join the Stern Ritter, the star knights of the Wandenreich, the "Invisible Empire", and prepare for the Soul Society invasion by mingling with the Soul Reapers to gather secret intelligence. Participants can receive a Nijigen no Mori original novelty postcard, randomly chosen from 8 different designs.

- Nijigen no Mori exclusive merchandise and original menu items themed on Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and other characters will be available for purchase.

Details to be announced on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

Operating Hours

1) 5:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:45 p.m.)

2) 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (last entry 4:00 p.m.)

3) "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" Shop: 12:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Restaurant "Mori no Terrace": 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

"BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War" Kitchen Car: 1:00 - 8:00 p.m.

* Operating hours subject to change depending on weather.

* Details available on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

Note:

- Information correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

- Latest updates published on the official website.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/bleach/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office [Tel: +81 (0)799-64-7061]

■ Overview: Tickets

Price:

(Night) "THE NIGHT WALK WARFARE": Adults 3,900 - 4,700 yen, Children 2,500 - 2,900 yen

(Midday) BLEACH Dramatic Riddle-Solving Rally in Nijigen no Mori, Stern Ritter Espionage Mission in Soul Society: Adults 2,000 yen, Children 1,500 yen

Midday & Night Set Tickets: Adults 5,900 - 6,700 yen, Children 4,000 - 4,400 yen

Premium Tickets (includes "Zanpakuto pins complete set"): Entry tickets + 11,000 yen

Special Ticket Set (includes "Captain's Haori Bench Coat"): Entry tickets + 23,700 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the Nijigen no Mori official website for details.

*"Adult" refers to those over 12 years of age, "Children" refers to those 11 or under.

*Children must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian in order to enter.

*Tickets are time-specific.

*Guests purchasing Midday & Night Set Tickets may receive a bonus Nijigen no Mori original clear file.

Purchasing: Tickets are available to purchase from the links below.

Japanese: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/xkNNXLDkhJ/

English: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/CIHM6SZ4aB/

■ Overview: Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has collaborated with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, with various initiatives aimed at attracting human resources to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

Details are available on the homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.