SWERVE COMBAT NOW AVAILABLE ON MYFREE DIRECTV

Access the USA's #1 Combat Sports Channel via DIRECTV Stream Apps

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve Combat, the premier FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel dedicated to combat sports, is now available through MyFree DIRECTV, DIRECTV's new curated content platform.

Swerve is seamlessly integrated into the DIRECTV app and accessible at myfreedirectv.com, offering 24/7, action-packed combat sports content at no cost to DIRECTV users.

Swerve Combat features top promotions like PFL, BKFC, Brave CF, Invicta FC, and more, delivering exclusive live fights and behind-the-scenes coverage of the world’s most inspiring athletes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DIRECTV to break down the paywalls around combat sports,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV. “Now, millions of DIRECTV subscribers can enjoy free, live, high-quality combat sports content anytime.”

DIRECTV is one of the world’s largest TV providers and has a dedicated sports fanbase that is sure to embrace the new, free-to-access combat sports offerings from Swerve.

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free, live combat sports and athletic competitions while highlighting the stories of the world's most compelling athletes. In addition to MyFree DIRECTV, Swerve is available on platforms including Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels, TCL TVs, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play, and more, reaching over 80% of U.S. and Canadian households.

