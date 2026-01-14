Swerve TV Raises $2.5M Series A Round to Accelerate Growth in Live Sports FAST Channels

Scott Galloway Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV

Entrepreneur, Podcaster, and Best-Selling Author Scott Galloway is a Principal Investor in the Round

FAST is one of the most compelling growth stories in media, and live sports is its strongest use case.” — Scott Galloway

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve TV LLC, the leading independent programmer of live sports on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), today announced the close of its $2.5M Series A financing round, led by Scott Galloway, entrepreneur, podcasting impresario, best-selling author, NYU Stern School of Business professor, and co-founder of Prof G Media.

Swerve TV operates Swerve Combat, the top independent combat-sports FAST channel in the U.S., and Swerve Sports, a fast-growing channel dedicated exclusively to women’s sports. Together, the channels deliver hundreds of live events annually across more than 20 major streaming platforms, including Roku, Pluto TV, Prime Video, LG, DIRECTV, Fubo, and others.

The new capital will be used to expand live event programming, launch additional channels, deepen distribution with tier-one FAST platforms, and grow Swerve TV’s third-party FAST channel services for leagues and media brands seeking turnkey distribution, monetization, and promotion.

“Swerve is the live sports events leader of FAST,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV. “Scott’s strategic investment in Swerve is a powerful validation of our strategy to invest in the massive opportunity in free, ad-supported television.”

Professor Galloway added, “FAST is one of the most compelling growth stories in media, and live sports is its strongest use case. Swerve TV has proven traction, deep industry relationships, and a clear vision for scaling into a next-generation programming network.”

Comscore reports total hours watched across major FAST services grew 43% year-over-year, underscoring rapid audience adoption of free ad-supported streaming. Grandview Research projects that the global FAST market will grow from $9.73 billion in 2024 to $40.20 billion by 2033 in the US, driven by cord-cutting, connected-TV adoption, and advertiser demand for premium, brand-safe live content. Swerve TV is positioned at the center of these trends, serving Gen Z and millennial audiences with always-on, free access to live sports.

About Swerve TV

Founded in Los Angeles, Swerve TV is a next-generation sports television company focused on live events and community-driven fandom. Its flagship channels—Swerve Combat and Swerve Sports—reach viewers nationwide through major FAST distributors, delivering free, ad-supported access to combat sports, women’s sports, and emerging leagues.

