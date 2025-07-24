SWERVE TV INTRODUCES SWERVE SPORTS, A FREE LIVE-STREAMING CHANNEL DEDICATED TO WOMEN’S SPORTS

Available now on The Roku Channel

New Channel Launching on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV: Swerve Sports, “Where Women Rule the Game,” is the Second FAST Channel from Swerve.

Swerve Sports gives fans what they want: free, live, 24/7. We’re creating new opportunities for the all-stars of women’s sports while leveraging the expertise of our all-star leadership team.” — Christy Tanner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve TV has introduced Swerve Sports, a free live-streaming women’s sports channel launching on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV with more than 30 content and distribution partners. The announcement was made today by Swerve TV Chair Christy Tanner and CEO Steve Shannon.

Swerve Sports, “Where Women Rule the Game,” is exclusively focused on women’s sports and offers fans 24/7 access to the best in women’s football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, gymnastics, boxing, rugby and more. It is the second channel from the successful Swerve TV team behind Swerve Combat, the leading combat FAST channel with more than 200 live events and 20M viewers in the past year, delivering year-over-year growth of 215%.

Swerve TV’s launch of Swerve Sports was driven by two clear signals of strong demand for more free, live-streaming women’s sports, particularly with Gen Z viewers. First, Gen Z sports fans want more live-streaming women’s sports, with basketball, gymnastics, and combat most in demand, according to research conducted with Toluna. Second, Swerve Combat’s weekly women’s fight night has consistently outperformed the other six nights of the week since launching in April 2024.

Swerve TV is backed by global media leaders known for building innovative, profitable startups and public companies, including Tanner, who has created leading live-streaming multi-platform businesses for CBS and other global media companies, Shannon, who launched Roku’s content and advertising monetization business, and Swerve Head of Content Dan Keston, an award-winning producer and media executive. The distinguished Swerve Sports Advisory Board includes Amy DuBois Barnett, Rich Battista, Nathalie Bordes, Emily Christner, Roger Jackson, Susanne Mei, Michelle Milford Morse, and Matt Singerman.

“Swerve Sports is giving fans what they want – more women’s sports, free, live-streaming, 24/7,” Tanner said. “We’re creating new opportunities for the all-stars of women’s sports while leveraging the expertise of our all-star leadership team.”

“With the launch of Swerve Sports, we’re applying the same innovative approach that fueled the breakout success of Swerve Combat,” Shannon said. “We’re redefining what’s possible in women’s sports for fan engagement with athletes, teams, and leagues.”

In addition to live women’s sports, Swerve Sports will also feature highlights, series and films about women athletes and those who have been pivotal in the advancement of women in sports. Content partners include Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Women’s Football Alliance, Red Bull, Outside, USA Cheer & Stunt, Freestyle Trampoline Association, Queen & King of the Court, Professional Fighters League, Invicta Fighting Championships, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®. Swerve Sports will feature the following programs regularly:

- Prime Time with Athletes Unlimited

- Lunch Break with Outside

- Weekend Adventures with Redbull

- Monday Night Football with Women’s Football Alliance

Swerve Sports is now available on The Roku Channel, Free Live Sports, Lights Out Sports, and Zeam. Pluto TV is launching Swerve Sports August 7. Anoki and other platforms are launching the channel later this summer.

About Swerve TV

Swerve TV is a multiplatform media company that operates Swerve Sports and Swerve Combat, free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels available in 80% of US and Canadian households. Swerve Sports, exclusively focused on women’s sports, offers fans 24/7 access to the best in football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, gymnastics, boxing, rugby and more worldwide. Swerve Combat offers fans 24/7 access to the best in MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, sumo wrestling, and other martial arts worldwide. Swerve TV’s channels are available on more than 25 distributors, including Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels available on LG Smart TVs, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Sling Freestream, VIZIO, Xumo Play, Lights Out Sports, TCL TVs, and Zeam. The company is led by CEO Steve Shannon, Head of Content Dan Keston, and Chair Christy Tanner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.