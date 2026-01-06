SWERVE TV SECURES DISTRIBUTION FOR SWERVE SPORTS ON GOOGLE TV, HISENSE, AND TIVO PLATFORMS

Christy Tanner, Swerve TV Chairperson

Swerve Sports, featuring Women’s Football, Basketball, Volleyball, MMA, Boxing, Tennis, Timbersports, and Pool now distributed on nine platforms

Securing distribution for Swerve Sports across Hisense VIDAA, Google TV, and TiVo is an important step. These platforms allow us to serve women's sports fans with high-quality, always-on programming.” — Christy Tanner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve TV, a leading distributor and operator of free live-streaming channels, has secured distribution for its Swerve Sports FAST channel on Hisense VIDAA Channels, Google TV, and Tivo in the US and Canada, increasing its distribution partners from six to nine platforms.

Swerve Sports, which is dedicated to women’s sports, launched in July 2025 and has steadily been expanding its distribution footprint and content partners. The channel is now available on Hisense TVs with the VIDAA Channels operating system, the #1 fastest-growing Smart TV platform globally. Hisense is the second largest TV manufacturer in the world.

Swerve Sports is also now available on Google TV, which boasts 270 million connected devices worldwide, and TiVo, which has been adopted by dozens of TV brands and is available in more than 40 countries. TiVo’s ad platform - TiVo One - has surpassed 4M monthly active users.

“Securing distribution for Swerve Sports across Hisense VIDAA channels, Google TV, and TiVo is an important step in expanding the reach of women’s sports – within the FAST ecosystem,” said Swerve Sports Chair Christy Tanner. “These platforms allow us to serve women's sports fans with high-quality, always-on sports programming that is easy to discover and free to access. As viewing habits continue to shift, partnerships like these ensure Swerve Sports is positioned for sustainable growth and scale.”

Swerve Sports is also available on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel US and UK, Free Live Sports, Lights Out Sports, and Zeam. Content partners include Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Women’s Football Alliance, Red Bull, Outside, USA Cheer & Stunt, Freestyle Trampoline Association, Queen & King of the Court, INTENNSE, Professional Fighters League, Invicta Fighting Championships, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®.

About Swerve TV

Founded in Los Angeles, Swerve TV is a next-generation sports television company focused on live events and community-driven fandom. Its flagship channels—Swerve Combat and Swerve Sports—reach viewers nationwide through major FAST distributors, delivering free, ad-supported access to combat sports, women’s sports, and emerging leagues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.