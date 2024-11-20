Physiotherapists with additional training can order X-rays

CANADA, November 20 - Physiotherapists in Prince Edward Island with specialized training can now order X-rays for patients in certain situations when clinically indicated, to make more efficient use of health care resources.

“Our collaborative work is key in growing the healthcare work force and expanding scopes of practice in Prince Edward Island. Physiotherapists are skilled healthcare providers, and this change recognizes their expertise. By optimizing their scope of practice to order X-rays, we empower them to deliver more effective care and ensure timely assessments for patients, improving our healthcare system.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

This positive expansion of scope of practice is the result of a shared initiative between the Department of Health and Wellness, Health PEI, PEI Physiotherapy Association and the PEI College of Physiotherapy.

"The PEI College of Physiotherapy is thrilled to see this expansion of scope allowing members with special authorization the ability to order X-rays,” said Jennifer Buote, Registrar of the PEI College of Physiotherapy. “Through extensive collaboration with the Association, government and Health PEI, Islanders will have greater and potentially more efficient access to care on PEI."

Only those physiotherapists with specialized training are eligible to order X-rays. To ensure the highest standards of patient safety, physiotherapists must complete specific education and training to be eligible to order X-rays. Also, they will only order an X-ray if it is deemed medically necessary and clinically indicated. Patients should check with their individual physiotherapist to confirm whether this is part of their practice as training is voluntary and not required for all practitioners.

Through the Optimization of Scope of Practice for Health Care Professionals Grant, offered by the Department of Health and Wellness earlier this year, financial support was provided to physiotherapists to obtain the required training. The training is voluntary and not required for all practitioners, so patients may need to confirm with their individual physiotherapist if this is something they include in their practice.

Regulation changes that came into effect in June 2024 enhanced the scope of practice for physiotherapists to include the ability to order diagnostic imaging.

