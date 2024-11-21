Jackupuncture to Sponsor Stuart Okamura Memorial Invitational

Jackupuncture Logo Stuart Okamura Boxing Invitational Jackupuncture Brain Assessment

Boxing event to honor the beloved coach

We are thrilled to support these talented amateur boxers. One of the teen athletes was part of our PeakKEIKI launch earlier this year. We're excited to help more athletes like her!" — Jack Fonderwhite, founder of Jackupuncture

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackupuncture, founded with a deep passion for excellence, competition, and helping others achieve their best, is proud to sponsor the Stuart Okamura Memorial Invitational Boxing Event. This will be the first official USA Boxing Hawaii event dedicated to the late and beloved boxing coach. The event will be held on November 23 at the Pālolo Gym, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. and matches starting at 4:00 p.m.Sixty amateur boxers, aged 8–38, from across the Hawaiian Islands will participate in the first tournament since pre-COVID that brings together boxers from Oʻahu, the Big Island, Kauaʻi, and Maui. The 30 matches will feature youth (ages 8–17) and adult (ages 18–38) divisions, organized by experience level:● Novice: 10 or fewer fights● Open: More than 10 fights● Featured Match: A highlight bout between two top lightweight contenders from Oʻahu and MauiRingside tables are available by reservation, and general seating will be available at the door. Parking is available at the gym and two neighboring lots. Proceeds from the event will fund a commemorative plaque for the Okamura family. Remaining revenues, after expenses, will support the Pālolo Boxing Gym’s non-profit program, helping provide gear, supplies, volunteer coach training, certificates, and first aid kits.As part of its sponsorship, Jackupuncture will be present at the weigh-ins at 9:00 a.m. at Pālolo Boxing Gym to conduct baseline neurological testing . The team will also attend the fights to provide post-competition neurological evaluations.“We are thrilled to support these talented amateur boxers,” said Jack Fonderwhite, founder of Jackupuncture. “One of the teen athletes was part of our PeakKEIKI launch earlier this year. We’re excited to help more athletes like her!”Jackupuncture is dedicated to increasing resources and awareness about brain health , particularly for youth and amateur athletes. The practice aims to help athletes enjoy the benefits of sports while reducing the long-term impact of concussions.About JackupunctureJackupuncture was founded out of a passion for excellence, competition, and helping others achieve their best. Specializing in sports and brain acupuncture, Jackupuncture understands the challenges of training and working while injured, sore, or exhausted—common experiences for those pushing their physical limits. The practice offers a wide range of services, including dry needling, sports acupuncture, electroacupuncture, specialized assessments, and memberships for the Jackupuncture Dōjō. Programs include PeakMIND, PeakKEIKI, and PeakWELLNESS. Learn more at jackupuncture.com###

