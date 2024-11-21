Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Graces the Miami Book Fair 2024

Join surgeon and author as he shares his inspirational journey through “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to be inspired! On Saturday, November 23, 2024, Dr. Albert H. Yurvati will grace The Reading Glass Books booth at the Miami Book Fair from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, showcasing his two compelling works, “ Wet My Hands ” and “ This to Me .” This special event, sponsored by The Reading Glass Books, promises an unforgettable afternoon of storytelling and reflection with one of the medical community's celebrated figures.Dr. Yurvati, an emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, brings a unique perspective to his writing. His journey from a cardiothoracic surgeon to a devoted caregiver for his wife, Sharon, and a resilient cancer patient himself, has shaped the poignant narratives in his books. “Wet My Hands” intricately weaves the threads of fate that have guided his life, while “This to Me” continues this exploration with a blend of humor, history, and heartfelt passion.Having faced life’s challenges head-on, Dr. Yurvati’s words resonate with anyone navigating their own complexities. His books not only recount personal experiences but also inspire readers to reflect on the unexpected twists and turns that define personal journeys.Don’t miss this chance to meet Dr. Yurvati, hear his story, and get books signed. The Reading Glass Books booth is located in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340. Join an afternoon that promises to be as enlightening as it is engaging—where the threads of life come alive!About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.