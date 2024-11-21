Verse.ai Ranked Number 491 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verse.ai today announced it ranked No. 491 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Verse.ai grew 206% during this period.Verse.ai’s co-founder and head of product, Avi Tal, credits innovative AI and a customer-first approach with the company’s 206% revenue growth. He said, "Verse.ai was created to empower brands to deliver a more modern buying experience, combining the best of digital innovation and human touch, leveraging the most effective communication channel. By listening to our customers and addressing their needs, we’ve built a product that not only meets but exceeds expectations, driving tangible results for businesses and redefining how they engage with their audiences, which in turn translated into profitability for our company."“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.About Verse.aiAt Verse.ai, our core value lies in transforming customer interactions through AI-powered conversations. We help businesses make money by actively engaging and converting leads, driving revenue growth. Simultaneously, we assist organizations in saving money by streamlining operations, reducing operational costs, and enhancing efficiency. With our 24/7, automated interactions, we save valuable time for businesses, enabling them to focus on core tasks and strategic growth. We've mastered the art of combining AI and human expertise to provide personalized customer experiences, reshaping the way businesses engage with their audience, ultimately fostering success and growth.About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com

