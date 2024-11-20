Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B4007090
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1132 hours
STREET: Main Street
TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Citgo
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury
VEHICLE MODEL: Mountaineer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the right fender and right wheel well area.
INJURIES: Unknown.
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Robin Taft
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to the rear left corner of the vehicle.
INJURIES: None reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/20/2024, at approximately 1132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash near 172 Main Street in the Town of Wallingford.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 (Taft) was operating vehicle #2, traveling north on Main Street. Operator #1 (Unknown) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on Main Street and collided with the rear left portion of vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 briefly stopped before driving away from the crash at a high rate of speed.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Wallingford Fire Department.
Vehicle #1 should be missing portions of the right fender, right wheel liner and have damage to the right headlight. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Tpr Charles Gardner at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov or 802-773-9101.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending.
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
