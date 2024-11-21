WebRezPro Integrates AccuLock for Seamless Check-ins

WebRezPro Property Management System

Combined solution automates guest room access, streamlining check-in for guests and hotel staff.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro cloud property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators is pleased to announce integration with AccuLock, a leading provider of electronic locking systems for hotels and motels, to streamline the guest check-in process and elevate the guest experience.Offering RFID and mobile technology, AccuLock serves 15,000 clients and is committed to providing hoteliers with the most innovative and reliable access control solutions. By integrating WebRezPro with AccuLock’s electronic door locks, lodging operators can offer guests seamless and secure guest room access while improving operational efficiency."At AccuLock, we’re dedicated to empowering hotels with cutting-edge access solutions that enhance security and simplify operations. Our integration with WebRezPro marks an exciting step forward, enabling hotels to provide guests with a frictionless check-in experience while optimizing efficiency for staff. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry," said Dan Brown, Chief Operating Officer at AccuLock.The seamless integration between WebRezPro and AccuLock delivers reservation information to the property’s AccuLock system to generate a unique key for the guest as per the hotel’s access solution (keycard, key code, or mobile key), without the need to enter reservation information into the AccuLock system manually. This combined solution allows hotels to both streamline front desk operations and implement mobile check-ins."We’re thrilled to partner with AccuLock to provide our clients with a versatile and proven electronic locking solution that enhances the guest experience and operations," said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of WebRezPro. "AccuLock represents best-in-class security and technology, and our integration makes it easy for hotels to drive guest satisfaction and efficiency at a fundamental level."About AccuLockAccuLock is the original provider of hotel lock repair services, serving the hospitality industry since 1991. Its repair division supports over 40,000 customers for Kaba, Onity, and VingCard locks, while its new lock division serves over 15,000 AccuLock System One (ALS1) RFID clients. AccuLock also supplies RFID keycards for all locks it services, sells, and repairs, offering seamless solutions to simplify hotel operations and enhance guest satisfaction.About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

