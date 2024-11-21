Alliance Background Named to HRO Today’s Prestigious Baker’s Dozen for Fourth Consecutive Year

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background, an award-winning provider of Background Screening, Identity Verification, Risk Mitigation, and Occupational Health solutions, has been recognized as an industry leader for the fourth consecutive year. The company has once again earned a spot on the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.This prestigious recognition highlights Alliance Background’s unwavering commitment to delivering “The Gold Standard in Background Screening.” Widely regarded as the most respected and comprehensive customer satisfaction survey in the HR industry, the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen evaluates top-performing companies across seven HR service categories, including pre-employment screening.Alliance Background’s consistent inclusion in this elite ranking underscores its dedication to helping organizations make informed hiring decisions through exceptional service and innovative solutions.“We are incredibly proud to be named to HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen for the fourth consecutive year,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO and Founder of Alliance Background. “This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovation. We are deeply grateful to our clients for their trust and support, and to our outstanding team for their unwavering commitment to upholding the ‘Gold Standard in Background Screening.'"“2024 was a transformative year for Alliance Background,” added Bollinger Boyle. “Our company has blossomed into a powerhouse, driven by a dynamic team passionately committed to innovation and excellence. This year, we launched Screening University™, the only educational curriculum in the background screening industry, designed to empower HR professionals with the knowledge they need to oversee their company’s screening programs effectively.”Screening University™, presented by Alliance Background, provides HR professionals with the opportunity to earn SHRM and HRCI credits at no cost, while equipping them with strategic insights to enhance their organizations’ hiring practices. To learn more about this innovative program, visit Screening University™ on LinkedIn.HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based on detailed customer feedback and evaluations, considering service breadth, deal sizes, and overall satisfaction. Alliance Background’s continued inclusion underscores its ability to meet the evolving needs of employers in today’s competitive hiring landscape.For more information about Alliance Background and its award-winning services, visit www.alliancebackground.com About HRO Today:HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.About Alliance BackgroundAlliance Background is a leading provider of background screening, drug testing, identity verification, risk mitigation, and occupational health solutions. Trusted by businesses of all sizes, Alliance Background focuses on accuracy, compliance, and exceptional customer service, empowering organizations to hire with confidence.

