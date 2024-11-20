F&G officers investigating 43 ducks shot and left to waste on Pine Creek Pass

On Nov. 12, Fish and Game conservation officers were made aware of 43 ducks that had been dumped just off the Upper Rainey Creek Road, approximately one-half mile from State Hwy 31, at the top of Pine Creek Pass in unit 67. Most of the ducks were still whole and unfrozen leading officers to believe they were dumped earlier that same day.

“The needless wasting of wildlife is illegal and unethical,” said Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “Any little bit of information the public can provide us may help put the pieces of this puzzle together to solve this case.”

If anyone has information about these ducks that were left to waste, please call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290, or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting wildlife violations and may be eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime.