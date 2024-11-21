Bostonsight publishes groundbreaking study highlighting PROSE® lens utilization for drug delivery

Ultimately, we anticipate that our research in this area will lead to additional ocular management strategies to improve ocular health and the lives of our patients.” — Dr. Daniel Brocks, Chief Medical Officer

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSightannounced it has published a groundbreaking study : “Utilizing PROSE as a Drug Delivery Device for Preservative-Free Cyclosporine 0.05% for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease: A Pilot Study” in the journal Clinical Ophthalmology.“The publication of this landmark open-label, prospective, non-comparative clinical trial highlights the investigative approach, concepts, and many important scientific questions regarding the use of PROSEor scleral lenses as a drug delivery device,” said Daniel Brocks, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonSight and the study’s research lead.PROSE treatment uses highly customized scleral lenses to treat patients with corneal irregularities and ocular surface diseases. A scleral lens rests on the white of the eye (the sclera) and vaults over the cornea, creating a new surface over the damaged cornea. The space between the cornea and the lens is filled with preservative-free saline, creating a fluid reservoir that bathes the cornea continuously to promote comfort, healing, and relief.BostonSight conducted testing using Cyclosporine 0.05%, known commercially as Restasis , in the scleral lens reservoir for the treatment of dry eye disease.“Ultimately, we anticipate that our research in this area will lead to additional ocular management strategies to improve ocular health and the lives of our patients,” said Brocks.With an integrated team of clinicians, clinical researchers, and engineers at the top of their respective fields, a robust clinical network, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing lab, BostonSight is an ideal research partner for the design and execution of clinical trials.Read the study here: https://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=97126 About BostonSightBostonSightis a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of corneal irregularities and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. PROSEis BostonSight’s medical treatment for the most severe ocular surface diseases and BostonSight SCLERALis a commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight’s ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology have saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.