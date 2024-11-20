Red Meat Lover's Club Event ‘Night of Arm Wrestling, Steak & Drink’ Held at The Loft at Congress in Boca Raton, FL

Red Meat Lover's Club RMLC "Meating" RMLC "Meating"

Event Raised $5,000 for Helping Israel Fund and Featured 8x World Champion Sarah Bäckman and Red Meat Lover's Club & Red Meat Kosher Club

We were honored to have Sarah join us for this amazing event. It was another successful evening that raised money for a great cause.” — Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC), a South Florida-based business dining club, hosted ‘Red Meat Lover's Club Presents A Night of Arm Wrestling, Steak & Drink” at The Loft at Congress on Thursday, November 14 and raised $5,000 for the Helping Israel Fund. The event featured 8x Arm Wrestling World Champion Sarah Bäckman, an arm wrestling competition and held silent and live auctions to benefit Helping Israel Fund.The Helping Israel Fund was started in 2006 as an overseas initiative to support Israel-based organizations assisting members of the Israel Defense Forces. The mission of the Helping Israel Fund is to raise funds for organizations that have a valuable contribution to the security and safety of Israel. It does so through a variety of charity events and fundraising campaigns. Organizations and projects sponsored by the Helping Israel Fund are carefully selected, ensuring that funds raised have an optimal impact and go to projects with minimal to no administrative fees.The Red Meat Lover's Club is an organization that exists "to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country,” and frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida.“We were honored to have Sarah join us for this amazing event,” said Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club. “It was another successful evening that raised money for a great cause.”About Red Meat Lover's ClubThe Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC) is a South Florida-based organization that “exists to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country.” The club frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida. For more information, please visit: https://rmlclub.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.