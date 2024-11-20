Winter closure of U.S. 14A scheduled for noon Dec. 2

The annual fall closure of U.S. 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell is scheduled to occur at noon Monday, Dec. 2.

The closure is dependent upon favorable weather, and the closure could happen sooner if a winter storm hits the area.

The annual winter closure of U.S. 14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about the end of November. It usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.