MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 11/20/2024

November 20, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 20, 2024

On 11/17/2024, TFC Baden responded to the Tractor Supply Company, located at 37762 Mt. Wolf Road, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Windell Curtis Niles, 54 of Lexington Park, MD removed items from their boxes and threw the boxes on top of the store’s shelves in an attempt to steal the items. Niles was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 11/19/2024, TFC Eckrich responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Jay Robert Fulton, 63 of Lusby, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass order. Fulton was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 11/10/2024, Jordan Daniel Grabill, 18 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender

On 11/14/2024, Lindsey Catherine Decker, 34 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 11/19/2024, Francis Xavier Jones, 38 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/8/2024, Heather Elizabeth Johnson, 49 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 11/12/2024, Brittnee Nicole Moore, 35 of Washington, DC was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000 and Second Degree Assault and Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000

On 11/13/2024, Mark Albert Fenwick, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Violation of Probation: Firearm Possession With Felony Conviction

On 11/18/2024, Robert Lee Taylor, 35 of Harwood, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000

On 11/18/2024, Elmer Antonio Hernandez Diaz, 34 of Clinton, MD was arrested by Tpr Spruell for FTA: Driving under the influence of alcohol, Driving while impaired by alcohol, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, Driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, and Failure to drive right of center

On 11/20/2024, Kevin Andrew Johnson, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license, Driving while license was suspended, and Failure to display license to uniformed police on demand

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov