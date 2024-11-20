Public Invited to Savage River Lodge in Garrett County for Open House and to Provide Input on New State Property

November 20, 2024

Photo by Judd Vickers, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Park Service will host an open house at Savage River Lodge, 1600 Mt. Aetna Road, Frostburg,on Monday, December 16, from 5 -7 p.m., and is accepting public comment on the newly acquired state property.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) acquired this 42-acre property, featuring 18 cabins, 8 yurts, and a multi-purpose lodge, to incorporate it into the Park Service’s portfolio of Western Maryland public lands and outdoor recreation sites.

The Department of Natural Resources anticipates taking ownership of the property in late November and incorporating it as part of the New Germany State Park complex. The department’s ownership of the lodge will increase recreational opportunities for hiking, biking, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and fishing, in addition to future expansion of public access to the hunting area in Savage River State Forest. The new facility will be closed to public use during a period of transition from private ownership.

“The New Germany State Park team has extensive experience managing similar facilities and amenities and plans to create another wonderful opportunity for visitors to enjoy Maryland’s great outdoors,” said Maryland Park Service Western Region Manager Sarah Milbourne. “We look forward to working with the community as we move forward with plans to make this unique and special place more accessible to the public.”



Members of the public are invited to tour the facilities, talk with DNR officials, and share their thoughts on future management decisions for the facility. The public can weigh in on various aspects of managing the lodge, such as desired amenities, public use policies, naming of the facility and how much visitors will pay to visit the new park. In addition to the public meeting, the department is accepting comments by email to savageriverlodge.dnr@maryland.gov by Dec. 18, 2024.