Maryland’s Parks and Public Lands Welcome the Warmth with New Picnic Areas and Boat Launches, Upgraded Paths, and Adaptive Mountain Bike Trails

April 3, 2025

Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park Secretary Chanelle Wimbish, left, uses an adaptive mountain bike on the improved Poplar Trail in the McKeldin Area. To the right, adaptive mountain bike instructor David McSpadden.

The Maryland Park Service improved five miles of trail inside Patapsco Valley State Park’s McKeldin Area this winter with adaptive mountain bikers in mind.

It is the first network of adaptive mountain bike trails in Maryland, an amenity state officials plan to improve and expand moving forward.

Thanks to the efforts of Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park, the Poplar Trail, Plantation Trail and Switchback Trail were widened, outslopes were smoothed to less than 8% to prevent bikes from tipping, and paths were altered slightly to ensure that water drains across and not down the slopes. Bikers, hikers and horseback riders must yield to people using adaptive equipment on the trails.

Friends secretary and adaptive athlete Chenelle Wimbish said the creation of the first adaptive mountain biking trail system in a state park is a milestone to celebrate.

“Now more people than ever can experience the stunning Patapsco State Park, from its rolling hills to its scenic riverviews, while enjoying an authentic outdoor adventure,” Wimbish said at a ribbon cutting event.

To pay for the improvements, Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park secured donations and grants from a number of sources, including the State Highway Administration’s (SHA) Recreational Trails Program, Kennedy Krieger, REI, the Veterans Administration, the Community Foundation of Howard County, the Chesapeake Bay Trust, The Ward and Karen Wensch Foundation, and IMBA/Shimano.

Maryland Director of Outdoor Recreation Sandi Olek said the adaptive trail network will help build community while providing access to the mental and physical benefits of time spent in nature.

“We are committed to doing this across the state,” Olek said.

Work continues on beach restoration and a new mile-long ADA-accessible trail at Sandy Point State Park.

Sandy Point State Park expects to complete its South Beach restoration and construction of a new mile-long ADA-accessible perimeter trail by Memorial Day. The trail will include interpretive signage about the park’s diverse habitats and native species. Please keep in mind that Sandy Point often fills to capacity on summer weekends – consider visiting during the week when the park is less busy.

A wooden bridge built strong enough to hold a horse. Photo by Taylor Williams

Staff at Rosaryville State Park, along with help from Maryland Conservation Corps and Veterans Conservation Corps, worked hard to build a new 30-foot bridge along the Perimeter Trail. The new bridge is built to accommodate all trail users, including hikers, bikers, and equestrians.

Funding for this project, and the replacement of another bridge on the trail in 2024, was provided through the Recreational Trails Program, administered by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. This bridge is just one of many improvement projects being done to the trail system at Rosaryville State Park.

New pavilion in Driftwood Picnic Area.

In the Eastern parks region, a new 80-person pavilion has been constructed in the Driftwood Picnic Area at Martinak State Park. Martinak’s boat ramp and kayak launch have also been improved.

A platform built on the Trail of Change at Pocomoke River State Park.

At Pocomoke River State Park, staff have installed a raised wooden platform along the Trail of Change to raise hikers above the swamp, allowing hikes to continue in the wet season.

At Tuckahoe State Park, two new trails opened in 2024: the half-mile Lore of the Land Sensory Trail and the 2.82-mile Sandtown Trail.

The former Bay Club property in Berlin is now open to the public for a mix of uses, including hunting, trapping, hiking and biking, as part of the Chesapeake Forest lands. The Maryland Forest Service is working to determine which existing trails will be maintained moving forward.

The repaved Western Maryland Rail-Trail.

This November, DNR completed repaving 22 miles of the Western Maryland Rail-Trail, fixing areas where tree roots had upwelled and split the pavement. The path is now smooth and ready for a ride in the New Year. The trail connects Sideling Hill Creek State Park and Fort Frederick State Park.

In the Western parks region, the Campground Boat Launch at Rocky Gap State Park is being replaced. The new launch will include a kayak launch that adheres to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The project should be complete by Memorial Day weekend.

The creekside view from the new group campsite at Big Run State Park.

A new creek-side group campsite is open at Big Run State Park. This large, scenic, primitive campsite can accommodate up to 12 people, is located next to Big Run and is within walking distance to restrooms and the Monroe Run Hiking Trail. Tents only at the site, pets on a leash are welcome. This site is available to youth groups with a Maryland Park Service Youth Group Pass by request.

View from inside of glamping tent.

Glamping tents are now available at New Germany State Park. Two safari-style tents (sites 3 and 31) have been installed on raised, wooden platforms, and feature a queen-size bed. Each site can accommodate an additional small tent for a total site occupancy of 4 persons. Only Site 3 is available year round and is pet friendly.

At Greenbrier State Park, a section on the western loop was realigned from an eroding roadbed to sustainable single track, extending the loop to 5.5 miles. Funded by SHA’s Recreational Trails Program and DNR’s Program Open Space.