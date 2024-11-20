Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: Thursday, November 21, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's updated schedule for Thursday, November 21 includes the following: Thursday, November 21 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend a Farm and Forest Recovery Resource Day, Greenville Technical College, Student Success Center, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.