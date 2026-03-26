AVM Group establishes national headquarters in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — AVM Group, a leading national provider of turnkey controlled environments, today announced it is establishing its national headquarters in Charleston County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

Founded in 1983, AVM Group designs, engineers and installs controlled environments, specializing in cleanrooms, dry rooms, sensitive compartmented information facilities (SCIFs), and advanced electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radiation shielding.

At its new 12,000-square-foot headquarters facility, located on Wingo Way in Mount Pleasant, AVM Group will conduct design, engineering, and research and development operations for new controlled environment construction projects. The company’s South Carolina operation will also support specialized operational and manufacturing functions conducted at its existing site in Ohio.

Operations are expected to be online in 2027. Individuals interested in joining the AVM Group team should visit the company’s careers page or contact careers@avmgroup.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

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“Our new headquarters on Wingo Way represents a pivotal bridge between our company’s storied history and its ambitious future. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the collaborative heart of our leadership team, providing the space and inspiration necessary to drive our next chapter of growth. Our goal is to create a facility that exists in harmony with its surroundings — utilizing sustainable building practices that protect the local ecosystem and preserve the environmental integrity of the land. We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and remain committed to being a responsible neighbor and a long-term contributor to the economic vitality of the area and its residents.” -AVM Group CEO Trip Textoris

“AVM Group’s decision to establish its national headquarters in Charleston County is a win for South Carolina. This $5 million investment and the addition of 30 high-quality jobs will have a meaningful impact on the Lowcountry and support continued opportunity across our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“By establishing its national headquarters in Charleston County, AVM Group is supporting economic development in one of our state’s growing industries. We welcome AVM Group to South Carolina and look forward to seeing the company’s success in the Palmetto State.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“AVM Group’s decision to locate its national headquarters in Charleston County highlights the strength of our business community and the strategic benefits of our region. This project creates high-quality jobs, brings innovative industry expertise and demonstrates a commitment to responsible growth, values that closely align with the priorities of our council and residents. We are proud to welcome AVM Group to the Lowcountry and look forward to supporting its long-term success in our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Joe Boykin

“This project reflects the kind of investment we want to encourage in Mount Pleasant. It brings quality jobs and meaningful private investment while incorporating thoughtful design and environmental considerations. Allowing public amenities like a walking trail and pocket park will also provide a benefit to the broader community as the project moves forward.” -Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie

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