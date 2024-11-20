Secretary Naig Announces Appointments to the State Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee

Committee will provide input on water quality and soil conservation programs and promote the adoption of practices throughout Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 20, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the appointment of Iowans to serve on the State Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee. The Committee promotes the adoption of proven water quality practices and provides expert advice and input related to technical and financial assistance programs administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

“Accelerating the adoption of practices that improve water quality and protect our soil is a significant ongoing focus of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship,” said Secretary Naig. “We are continually innovating, recruiting new partners, and looking for the best ways to efficiently get more conservation work done, and so we value the perspectives, ideas, and input of these passionate stakeholders. I appreciate their willingness to serve as we all work together to improve our water and conserve our soil in the years ahead.”

The Committee has existed since 1939, but today’s meeting in Des Moines was the first since the Iowa Legislature modernized its mission, scope, and membership during the 2024 session.

Previously, nine members were appointed to six-year terms by the Governor and were subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate. The updated committee membership now includes 12 members appointed to two-year terms by the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. The members include six farmer members from geographic regions of Iowa, including at least one who specializes in tree farming. Additional membership includes an elected Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner, a representative of the state’s mining industry, a member who resides in a city or town, a representative of an organization working in conservation or outdoor recreation, a representative of agribusiness, and a representative of an engineering or land contracting business that works on conservation projects. The Committee will also have ex-officio members from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach (Extension), the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The Committee will meet quarterly, and each meeting will include a topical presentation related to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Division of Soil Conservation and Water Quality. They will provide important feedback related to the Department’s soil and water programs and assist with outreach efforts to spur new ideas or partnerships to explore. The meetings will also provide an opportunity for interaction with the core conservation partnerships of the Department, which includes NRCS, Conservation Districts of Iowa, Extension and DNR. The Committee also hosts a summer conservation tour, an annual tradition that dates back more than four decades.

While there is currently one vacancy for a Southwest Iowa Farmer that will be filled soon, the following members, appointed by Secretary Naig, are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Bruce Barnhart

Melbourne

Representative of Agribusiness

Dennis Carlson

Hampton

North Central Iowa Farmer and Tree Farmer Representative

Steve Hofmann

Lamoni

South Central Iowa Farmer

Jody Kerns

Edgewood

Northeast Iowa Farmer and Tree Farmer Representative

Mike McGhee

Indianola

Representative from a City or Town

Colleen Miller

Albert City

Northwest Iowa Farmer

Luke Monat

Urbandale

Representative from Engineering Firm or Land Contracting Industry

Ramona Nitz

Cherokee

Representative from a Soil and Water Conservation District

Kent Stuart

West Branch

Southeast Iowa Farmer

John Tuthill

DeWitt

Representative of Iowa’s Mining Industry

Ashley Utt

Bloomfield

Representative of an Organization involved in Conservation or Outdoor Recreation