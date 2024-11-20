Advisory Opinion Offers 'Road Map' for Judges Defending Against Campaign Attacks

(Subscription required) The Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions offered a broad endorsement for judges defending themselves publicly when coming under political attack for their actions on the bench.

