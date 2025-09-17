TRACT EXPANDS RENO PORTFOLIO: CLOSES ON 1,060 ACRES IN SILVER SPRINGS, NV WITH APPROVED REZONING & DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

Acquisition lifts Tract’s Greater Reno portfolio to 12,500+ acres, positioning the market as a major data center hub for cloud, inferencing & AI training

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tract , a developer of master-planned data center campuses, today announced the acquisition of approximately 1,060 acres of land in Lyon County, Nevada, following a successful rezoning and development agreement with the County. The development site can support up to 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity, with an initial 700 megawatts (MW) currently under utility study.Silver Springs is located east of Reno at the intersection of highway US 50 (the California Trail) and USA Parkway. Anchored by the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Storey County, Reno ranks as the #5 emerging data center market globally according to Cushman Wakefield, with vacancy rates as low as 1.8% and market growth of 30% year-over-year (1H 2025 vs. 2H 2024). The region continues to attract investment by demonstrating a compelling growth alternative to the Bay Area based on energy pricing, land availability and regulation. Growth in the market is now starting to expand outward from the core data center activity in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center to support cloud redundancy."Lyon County works hard to create a business-friendly environment that makes it easy and attractive for companies like Tract to locate here," said Andrew Haskin, Lyon County Manager. "We are excited to leverage our proximity to the rapidly growing Northern Nevada data center market and thrilled to see Tract invest in our region, bringing new jobs, infrastructure, and long-term economic growth to our community."This property is in an ideal location for both Tract and Lyon County as it fits into the existing land use corridor. The site is adjacent to an already planned transmission line, long-haul fiber routes, a major gas transmission line and existing wet utility infrastructure making it a strategic fit for Tract’s focus on creating speed and certainty for Hyperscalers and developers.“We appreciate the collaboration and thoughtful planning by Lyon County to make this a successful and smooth process,” said Graham Williams, Chief Investment Officer at Tract Capital. “We are excited to become community members in Silver Springs and Lyon County, and we look forward to our continued partnership that will bring new jobs, investment and community building.”About Tract:Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long-term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO.

