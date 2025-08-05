Mall of America® survey finds back to school shoppers want deals, experiences, and in-person retail

The nation’s largest Mall reveals shopper insights and trends heading into the new school year

Back to school shopping is about more than just checking off a list. It’s a meaningful moment that families share together.” — Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey from Mall of America® discovers that most back to school shoppers plan to stick to last year’s budgets, with an emphasis on finding deals, shopping in-person, and turning routine errands into memorable family experiences. More than 500 shoppers participated in this year’s survey, sharing insights on their shopping habits and what’s important to them heading into back to school season.Key findings include:• Deals drive decisions: Shoppers strongly ranked discounts and deals as the top factor influencing where they shop. 51% of survey participants identified as “Savvy Savers,” prioritizing bargains over brand names or trends.• Average per student spend adds up: Seven-in-ten families (70%) expect to spend between $100 and $499 per student on back to school shopping this year, 12% are planning to spend $500 or more. 18% have a budget of $99 or less.• Back to school budgets hold steady: One-in-three shoppers (33%) plan to spend the same as last year, while 21% say they’ll spend more and 19% plan to spend less.• The economy is top of mind: 61% say economic conditions are prompting them to tighten their budgets. Only 12% say the economy hasn’t impacted their spending.• In-store shopping leads the way: 95% of respondents plan to do at least some of their shopping in-person this year. From the survey, more than half (55%) said they will shop both online and in store, and 40% will shop entirely in-person.• Shopping experience matters: 71% of Mall of America shoppers plan to combine their shopping with other activities like dining or entertainment options such as Nickelodeon Universe• Spending focuses on school supplies and shoes: School supplies topped the list of categories where shoppers expect to spend the most, followed closely by shoes.• August is the shopping sweet spot: Most respondents plan to shop in August, with late July as the second most popular answer.The National Retail Federation expects back to school spending in the U.S. to reach $39.4 billion this year. That’s above last year’s $38.8 billion, but shy of the record $41.5 billion in 2023.“Back to school shopping is about more than just checking off a list. It’s a meaningful moment that families share together,” said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America. “We’re proud to be a trusted destination where families can find great deals, the latest trends, and one-of-a-kind experiences that make the season special.”Mall of America continues to be the region’s one-stop shop for back to school needs, offering hundreds of retailers under one roof, from essential school supplies to the latest styles. The Mall also hosts seasonal events and promotions that turn errands into experiences.For more information on back-to-school shopping at Mall of America, visit https://www.mallofamerica.com/backtoschool PRESS CONTACTKate Witte: kate.witte@moa.netABOUT MALL OF AMERICAAt 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.