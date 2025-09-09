TRACT ENTERS THE DES MOINES MARKET WITH ACQUISITION OF 453 ACRES AFTER SUCCESSFUL COLLABORATION WITH CITY OF ALTOONA, IA

Fully entitled property can support a 1GW+ technology park with 80 acres reserved for City’s vision of growth

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tract , a developer of master-planned data center campuses, today announced its official entry into the Des Moines market through the acquisition of a 453-acre, fully entitled site in Altoona, Iowa. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Tract’s strategic national expansion, with plans to develop a technology park strategically positioned on existing 345kV transmission lines which, over time, will be capable of supporting over 1GW of capacity in one of the country’s most vibrant and reliable data center markets.The site is fully entitled for data center development following a seamless collaboration with the City of Altoona, including annexation, rezoning, and a comprehensive development agreement. As part of this partnership, Tract and Altoona prioritized thoughtful land planning, including reserving 80 acres for future development aligning with the City’s vision for growth.“Tract has been a great partner throughout this process. They have provided clear and verifiable information, done what they said they would do and collaborated with us to develop a project that aligns with Altoona’s long-term vision,” said Altoona Mayor Dean O’Connor. “We’re excited to welcome Tract to the community and look forward to their continued investment.”“Tract’s approach to development starts with engaging with communities to understand their goals and priorities, then collaborating on how our investments can help create outcomes that are both a win for the community and a win for the data center industry,” said Graham Williams, Chief Investment Officer at Tract Capital. “In Altoona, Tract was eager to work with such a forward-looking community partner who values thoughtful land planning as the tool to support smart growth that minimizes impacts to neighbors and mitigates the need to deploy new transmission lines or disruptive infrastructure projects. We are proud to continue that partnership to deliver a project that will bring the community meaningful economic benefits while reflecting those shared priorities.”This location builds on Altoona’s strong track record as a hub for data centers, benefitting from a pro-growth regulatory environment, a highly skilled workforce drawn from the greater Des Moines area, and a connectivity position at the intersection of long-haul fiber crossroads. Tract’s investment is expected to generate quality jobs, enhance the local tax base, and further strengthen Altoona’s position as a premier destination for hyperscale companies and other data center operators.About Tract:Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long-term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and collaborates with communities across the U.S.

