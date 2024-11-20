Applications Now Open for Development Teams to Participate in the 2025 Supportive Housing Institute

CHICAGO - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) and Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) announced today that development teams can now apply to participate in its Supportive Housing Institute (SHI), a program designed to equip teams with the tools and knowledge to navigate the complex process of developing and financing affordable housing with supportive services. SHI will provide technical assistance, training, and additional resources to teams who look to access funding through federal and state initiatives like IHDA's Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Development Program.





"My administration remains committed to reaching functional zero homelessness in Illinois, and the Supportive Housing Institute is key to making that a reality," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This program is an invaluable resource that equips housing development teams with the tools they need to build stable, affordable housing for those facing the toughest barriers. I encourage housing development teams across the state to apply and help transform lives through safe, supportive housing."





Teams applying to SHI must include a developer, property manager, and a supportive services partner. In addition, teams are encouraged to include a person with lived experience to help provide valuable insight on how to design their buildings to best allow future tenants the ability to maintain stable housing and achieve a higher quality of life. Those accepted into the program will commit to attending a two-day training each month from March - June 2025 in Springfield that will focus on the affordable housing development process.





"Without a safe, stable roof over your head, it is nearly impossible to improve one's health, employment status, or hopes of escaping the cycle of housing instability," said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. "SHI is a proven resource in IHDA's holistic approach to increasing the number of affordable units throughout Illinois that allow for individuals to live independently but also receive the supportive services necessary for them to prosper. Over the past two years, IHDA has awarded ten SHI graduate teams more than $76 million in resources for the creation of developments that ensure their residents can thrive."





Over the four-month training, each team will identify a tenant population, finalize service and selection plans, identify unit size and composition, and ensure alignment with eligibility for federal and state funding programs. Upon completion, SHI participants will have a fully developed and detailed supportive housing project plan that may be used to apply for funding from IHDA's PSH Development Program. SHI teams are also eligible to apply for pre-development financing through CSH's Project Initiation Loan Fund.





"Through participation in SHI, teams will acquire improved skills to create and operate single site, integrated supportive housing projects serving people who traditionally experience multiple barriers to stable housing," said CSH Illinois Director Angela D. Brooks. "Teams will leave SHI with a powerful network of peers and experts to assist in project development and troubleshoot any issues and will be provided technical assistance from CSH. We are grateful to IHDA for their partnership and leadership in providing supporting housing throughout the state."





IHDA's PSH Development Program is designed to increase community-based housing options available to vulnerable populations who have historically faced hurdles to stable housing. Developments funded through the program serve individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, persons living with chronic disabilities and those who are at risk of institutionalization, including those exiting the criminal justice system.





Earlier this year, IHDA announced the largest PSH Development Program award in IHDA's history, with $123 million to create 14 life-changing, supportive housing developments for persons with disabilities and those at risk of homelessness. Half the developments that received funding were SHI graduates, highlighting the impact of the program in leading to successful outcomes for the teams.





Potential applicants who are interested in learning more about SHI are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming webinar:





• Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m.

o Participants are asked to register in advance here



