Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Reminds Residents to Stay Vigilant Online During the Holidays

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 20 - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is advising residents to stay vigilant against scams as they prepare for their holiday shopping. As more people make purchases and plan travel online, cyber criminals are more active, seeking to exploit the increased online activity for financial gain.

With the convenience of making household and grocery purchases online and the vast array of gift options, online shopping has surged. However, this increased online activity also provides more opportunities for cyber criminals to deceive buyers and steal personal information for financial gain.





"During the holidays, it's important to be extra vigilant online. A few simple precautions can make all the difference in keeping your personal information safe," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Statewide Chief Information Security Officer Jason Bowen. "We aim to help Illinois residents safeguard themselves from malicious hackers by providing best practices to ensure they stay cyber secure this holiday season and beyond."

Online shopping best practices recommended by the National Cyber Security Alliance include:

Think before you click: Beware of ads encouraging users to click on links, account warnings and shipping notifications. If you receive notice or an enticing offer, do not click on the link. Instead, go directly to the company's website to verify the offer is legitimate.

Do your homework: Cyber thieves are fond of setting up fake e- commerce sites. Prior to making a purchase, read reviews to hear what others say about the merchant. In addition, look for a physical location and any customer service information. It's also a good idea to call the merchant to confirm that they are legitimate.

Consider your payment options: Using a credit card is often recommended over a debit card, as there are more consumer protections for credit cards if something goes awry.

Watch what you give away: Be alert to the kinds of information being collected to complete your transaction. If the merchant is requesting more data than you feel comfortable sharing, cancel the transaction. You only need to fill out required fields at checkout and should never save your payment information in your profile.

Keep tabs on your bank and credit card statements: Be sure to continuously check your accounts for any unauthorized activity. Good recordkeeping goes hand-in-hand with managing your cybersecurity.

Educate yourself on cyber scams and fraud to ensure you do not become a victim. View resources from Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) to learn more.

