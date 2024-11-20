Province Expands Cystic Fibrosis Drug Coverage

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2024

More patients in Saskatchewan living with cystic fibrosis (CF) are now eligible for Trikafta, a medication that improves lung function.

Effective November 15, coverage of Trikafta has expanded to include CF patients who have one of 152 rare genetic mutations which have proven to be responsive to the medication. The expansion will cover most Saskatchewan patients with CF.

"We are pleased to expand coverage for this treatment for more Saskatchewan people with cystic fibrosis," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We know that Trikafta improves the quality of life for patients, so expanding coverage to include these rare genetic mutations means more CF patients and their families will benefit for years to come."

On November 4, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health issued a recommendation that jurisdictions expand coverage of Trikafta for patients with 152 rare genetic mutations.

In Saskatchewan, coverage of Trikafta for CF patients with the most common gene mutation was first introduced in 2021, and coverage was expanded for ages two to five in January 2024. Approximately 95 people in Saskatchewan already benefit from Trikafta coverage. An estimated 25 more are expected to become eligible with this recent criteria expansion to include the 152 rare mutations.

Patients with CF or parents/guardians of children with CF who think they may benefit from therapy with Trikafta are encouraged to speak with their physician.

According to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Registry, there are more than 4,400 CF patients in Canada and more than 130 patients in Saskatchewan.

