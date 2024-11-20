Adjustment to criteria to purchase Macau New Neighbourhood effective today

MACAU, November 20 - The criteria to purchase a residential unit at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin has been adjusted, including removing the age limit, removing the five-year resale restriction, and adjusting the calculation of the amount of residential unit that one can purchase, which means eligible Macau residents are no longer bound by the restriction where a married couple is counted as one unit. The adjustments are effective today. MNN is open to holders of Macau resident identity card to purchase.

The measure to improve and adjust the sales criteria of Macau New Neighbourhood has been approved by the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and published by the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) would like to express its sincere gratitude for the support from the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin on the MNN project, combining the development of the Cooperation Zone and response to residents’ needs. MUR will continue to improve livelihood service to create a more comfortable and convenient living environment for residents.

Livelihood facilities in use, shops opened

The health station, school, family and community service centre as well as the seniors’ service centre at MNN are all in operation. As of mid-November, the resident registry has recorded over 750 households that have moved in to the neighbourhood, where they cam use the clubhouse and outdoor recreational facilities. Shops that are already opened in the neighbourhood include a supermarket, a bank, coffee shop, cha chaan teng, laundry shop, beauty salon, hairdressers and parcels pick-up point, among others, taking care of the neigbourhood’s leisure and everyday needs.

For more information on purchasing an MNN residential unit, please call (853) 2888 2235 or (756) 6256092 and visit our sales office.