UM FHS gives talks on cancer research and internet addiction at secondary schools

MACAU, April 23 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) organised two science talks at the Affiliated School of the University of Macau and Colégio Mateus Ricci. Attended by over 600 secondary school students, the two talks focused on health topics including cancer and internet addiction among young people. The aim was to deepen students’ understanding of the health challenges related to these issues. Through expert explanations and engaging examples, the speakers encouraged students to develop healthier attitudes towards their well-being and their digital lives.

The first talk, titled ‘Cancer: How much do we know? What should we do?’ was delivered by FHS Dean Chuxia Deng. Using a clear and accessible approach, Prof Deng provided students with basic knowledge about cancer and explained the complex factors behind tumour formation, including congenital genetic mutations, environmental influences, and epigenetic changes. He noted that traditional cancer treatments often follow a one-size-fits-all approach, which, while effective for some patients, may not address the needs of every individual. To address this, FHS is committed to advancing research in personalised cancer treatment, which involves developing targeted therapies based on a patient’s genetic profile and tumour characteristics. Prof Deng emphasised that this research direction is a key area of development for FHS. It aims to improve treatment outcomes and enhance patients’ quality of life. He also gave an overview of FHS’s latest advancements in cancer drug sensitivity testing, highlighting its important role in precision medicine.

The second lecture, titled ‘Internet addiction among young people: Is it a serious health issue?’ was delivered by Xiang Yutao, Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Public Health and Medicinal Administration in FHS. Prof Xiang systematically explained different types and symptoms of internet addiction, discussed its impact on both physical and mental health, and shared effective strategies to address this issue. In particular, he introduced an internet addiction scale to help students evaluate their online habits and identify potential problems. Prof Xiang noted that while there is currently no medication available to treat internet addiction, recovery can be achieved through cognitive therapy and behavioural interventions. He emphasised that while the internet provides entertainment, it should be viewed as a tool controlled by its users, not the other way around.

During the Q&A session, students actively asked questions. In his responses, Prof Deng emphasised the importance of cultivating curiosity about the world and a passion for knowledge, despite the challenges of scientific research. He explained that curiosity is the core driving force behind scientific discovery, while a passion for research provides the enduring motivation needed to overcome difficulties. Prof Deng also acknowledged that failure is an inevitable part of the research process but should not be a source of discouragement. Instead, he pointed out that many research breakthroughs are built upon past failures. He encouraged students to cherish every research opportunity and stay perseverant when facing challenges, as progress in science often comes through trial and error. Prof Xiang also offered valuable advice. He encouraged students to step away from the virtual world and dedicate more time to building real-life connections, which he described as the true source of happiness. By delivering engaging and informative content, the two talks deepened students’ scientific knowledge, stimulated their interest in cancer research and treatment, and prompted them to reflect on their online habits.