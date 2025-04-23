Applications for cultural and creative products on consignment sales in Macao Pavilion at the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair

MACAU, April 23 - The 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) will be held in late May 2025 in Shenzhen. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will set up a pavilion at the ICIF to promote Macao’s culture and is now calling for submissions of products featuring elements of Macao’s World Heritage or Intangible Cultural Heritage from local cultural and creative companies to display and consign their products at the ICIF. The application period is open from today until 4 May.

The China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair is a national and comprehensive cultural industries fair. IC sets up a pavilion every year to present Macao’s unique cultural heritage, inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, major cultural events and performances, as well as creative innovations, thereby enhancing the city’s cultural influence. Local cultural and creative companies are invited to apply and participate in the event. All consigned products must feature elements of Macao’s World Heritage or Intangible Cultural Heritage, and each applicant can provide a maximum of 10 types of products. For specific arrangements, please refer to the “Application Regulations”. The selection will be based on criteria such as the representation of Macao’s World Heritage or Intangible Cultural Heritage elements, originality, aesthetic appeal and diversity.

Application regulations and forms can be obtained and submitted at survey.miceregsystem.com/2025icif.php. Alternatively, applicants may submit their application form by email to cnicifmcpcs@gmail.com by 4 May. For enquiries, please contact Ms Ng through tel. no. 6868 6057 during office hours.