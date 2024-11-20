Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Assault on a protected professional; suspect arrested

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B1007763

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grace Cottage Hospital, Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a protected professional, unlawful mischief

ACCUSED: Adam Rauch

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: San Diego, California

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Adam Rauch was located at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on foot along Route 30 in Newfane and was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police without incident.

VSP thanks members of the public for tips that were instrumental in locating the suspect swiftly.

***Initial news release, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2024, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend and asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Hospital officials called VSP shortly after 9:30 a.m. and reported that a patient identified as Adam Rauch, 22, of San Diego, California, had attacked a nurse and damaged property before leaving on foot. Rauch may be in crisis and is potentially dangerous, and there are concerns for his welfare.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds, with a muscular build and blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub pants, a blue paper top, and no socks or shoes. He left Grace Cottage Hospital in an unknown direction of travel and has no known contacts in the area.

Anyone who sees Rauch should not approach him and immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. A photo of him is attached to this release.

Rauch is suspected of assault on a protected professional and unlawful mischief. The nurse was treated for facial injuries and released. As a result of the incident, the hospital and nearby schools temporarily enacted safety precautions, which they have since lifted.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -