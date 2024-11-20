MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Hammer Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred in Northwest, D.C.
On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers from the Third District responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had assaulted the victim with a hammer before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, following a detective’s investigation, members of the Third District Crime Suppression Team arrested 37-year-old Magel Duarte of Bethesda, Maryland, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, and charged him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
CCN: 24107552
