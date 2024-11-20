Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Protecting Critical Infrastructure From The Chinese Communist Party

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order to protect Texas’ critical infrastructure from threats posed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to prepare for potential threats against Texas’ critical infrastructure from a hostile foreign government or their proxies.



“China has made it clear that they can—and will—target and attack America’s critical infrastructure,” said Governor Abbott. “Just this past year, a hostile Chinese government actor targeted America's communications, energy, transportation, water, and wastewater systems, threatening our national security. Today, I directed Texas state agencies to identify potential vulnerabilities to prevent cyberattacks on local, state, and other critical infrastructure. Texas will continue to protect our critical infrastructure to ensure the safety of Texans from potential threats by the Chinese Communist Party or any hostile foreign government.”



At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM and the PUC will:

Establish a taskforce to survey potential vulnerabilities of state and local governments and other critical infrastructure. The taskforce will also provide recommendations to address any vulnerabilities.

Simulate responses to cyberattacks on key industry sectors of the Texas economy and recommend policies and best practices to prevent attacks and mitigate their effects.

Convene a committee of state agencies to simulate a restart of Texas’ electric grid in the event of a foreign attack.



The Governor also ordered the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas to create a secure, dedicated communications channel for telecommunication and electrical infrastructure companies for use to prioritize load requests during a critical grid incident.



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott issued executive orders to protect Texans from the coordinated harassment and coercion by the CCP and to harden state government from being accessed by hostile foreign nations that attempt to infiltrate Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation Houston also put out a warning to Texans this week that the PRC may be targeting and harassing individuals of Chinese dissidents who speak out against the CCP in Texas.



Read the Governor’s Executive Order here.

