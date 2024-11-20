Governor Hobbs Signs Two Historic Tribal Water Rights Settlement Agreements

The signing marks the largest tribal water settlement in U.S. history

Phoenix, AZ – On Tuesday, Governor Katie Hobbs signed the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement (NAIWRSA) and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Water Rights Settlement Agreement (YANWRSA), settling four Tribal nations’ water rights claims.

The signing of the Northeastern Arizona and Yavapai-Apache tribal settlements marks a critical milestone along the path to ensure reliable and sustainable water supplies to the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe, the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, and Yavapai Apache Nation. For decades, generations of tribal members have fought to secure water supplies for their homelands and put an end to years of litigation. Through the extraordinary efforts of the tribes, northern Arizona communities, and the State, a resolution has been reached and an agreement brokered, providing water reliability for tribal and non-tribal parties alike.

“This is a historic moment for the State of Arizona, Tribal nations, and all parties to these agreements. They create a consequential and lasting impact by securing a sustainable water supply for tens of thousands of Arizonans and helping local economies thrive,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m proud to be a part of this solution that many Arizona families have fought to get for generations. It’s a testament to their strength and determination, as well as my commitment to collaborate with Arizona’s Tribal nations and protect water supplies for all Arizonans.”

The NAIWRSA settles the outstanding tribal water rights claims to the Colorado River, the Little Colorado River, and groundwater sources in Northeastern Arizona. Water infrastructure funded through this settlement will help alleviate the lack of safe, reliable water supplies for members of all three Tribes, and help ensure the access to clean running water that all Arizonans deserve.

“I want to thank Governor Hobbs for her leadership in helping us reach this historic agreement. I also want to thank the team at the Arizona Department of Water Resources for all of their work,” said President Buu Nygren of the Navajo Nation. “With their help, I'm confident we can build a consensus with the seven basin states to get this through Congress.”

"We are closer than ever to making this historic water settlement a reality, due in no small part to Governor Hobbs' steadfast commitment to water certainty in Arizona and the dedicated efforts of Director Buschatzke and the Arizona Department of Water Resources,” said Chairman Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma of the Hopi Tribe. “I am optimistic that this coalition of Tribal and State leadership can gain the support of the other six basin states and get this bill passed in this Congress".

Additionally, NAIWRSA ratifies a treaty, providing the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe with 5,400 acres after sharing territory with the Navajo Nation for the last 160 years. Passage of NAIWRSA is a monumental step in guaranteeing the Paiute Tribe has a home for generations to come.

“The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe sincerely appreciates Governor Hobbs’ steadfast support for the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement,” Vice President Johnny Lehi Jr. of the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe. “Governor Hobbs’ dedication to ensuring passage of the water settlement demonstrates her commitment to the Native American Tribes in Arizona. We are grateful for her continued partnership to ensure the cultural and environmental viability of our tribal homeland.”

Governor Hobbs also signed the YANWRSA, which secures safe and sustainable water supplies for the Yavapai Apache Nation, while also preserving and protecting the Verde River. It includes building a 60-mile water pipeline from C.C. Cragin Reservoir on the Mogollon Rim to deliver water to the Yavapai-Apache Nation, providing water certainty to the Nation and neighboring non-tribal communities.

“We are proud to have reached this critical milestone for the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Verde River, which is at the heart of our cultural way of life,” said Chairwoman Tanya Lewis of the Yavapai-Apache Nation. “This comprehensive water rights settlement not only ensures water certainty for the Nation but also supports a healthy Verde River, benefiting the entire Verde Valley and our downstream neighbors in metropolitan Phoenix.”

The NAIWRSA and YANWRSA will end decades of conflict and litigation for Tribes, cities, towns, farmers, companies, and others that have sought a water rights solution in Arizona state court since 1974. To become effective, Congress will need to pass legislation to approve the settlements and provide funding for water projects.

Governor Hobbs previously announced her commitment to partnering with Arizona’s Tribes and securing safe and reliable water for all Arizonans. Under Governor Hobbs’ leadership, the State of Arizona has jump-started tribal water right settlement discussions with a commitment to reaching a resolution as a cooperative partner, and removing barriers and roadblocks to settlement that have caused agreements to languish for years. Notably, the Governor reversed an antiquated policy that infringed upon tribal sovereignty and had restricted lands from being taken into trust for Tribes through the federal administrative process as a condition of a water rights settlement.