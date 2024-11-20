NUJ urges Sinn Féin to reconsider Gaza coverage review

The union believes the proposal would set a dangerous precedent in terms of direct and indirect State interference in the remit of Coimisiún na Meán.

The National Union of Journalists has today written to the president of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and the Director of Elections Matt Carty expressing grave concern at the party's proposal, if elected to government, to commission "an independent human rights and journalistic expert review into the objectivity of coverage by RTÉ of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and other international conflicts".

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary has pointed out that RTÉ is bound by existing legislation and is regulated by the statutory agency Coimisiún na Meán. The NUJ believes that the Sinn Féin proposal would be in breach of the principles of the European Media Freedom Act and would set a dangerous precedent in terms of direct and indirect State interference in the remit of the existing regulatory body.

Dooley said:

"There is already a regulatory framework which deals with breaches of the Code of Fairness, Objectivity and Impartiality in Current Affairs. Coimisiún na Meán is the independent regulator, and we do not see the need for a separate process of investigation. Such a review is unnecessary and inappropriate. "The notion of a "peer" review conflicts with the concept of independent oversight. The concept of a government appointed review operating outside the terms of the Broadcasting Act 2009, as amended by the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, conflicts with the principles of the European Media Freedom Act, and gives rise to serious concern about the perception of political interference in the independent regulation and oversight of public service broadcasting by the State. It would certainly undermine the role and function of the Commission and, in my view, sets a dangerous precedent. "A cornerstone of Public Service Broadcasting is independent regulation. Governments cannot pick and choose areas of coverage which should be subject to additional forms of scrutiny. "The NUJ welcomes many of the proposals in the SF Manifesto in relation to the funding of Public Service Broadcasting. The review proposal is at odds with many of the principles contained in that document including recognition of the role of Comisiún na Méan and recognition of the fact that 'a vibrant, diverse, financially sustainable and independent media sector is critical to any well-functioning democracy."

Below is the text of the letter:

Dear Deputy McDonald,

The NUJ notes and welcomes many of the provisions in your party manifesto relating to Media policy.

The commitment to reform of the funding of public service broadcasting is welcome and consistent with Sinn Féin's support for the recommendations of the Future of Media Commission.

However, my union is gravely concerned at the proposed review of RTÉ coverage of Gaza.

There is already a regulatory framework which deals with breaches of the Code of Fairness, Objectivity and Impartiality in Current Affairs. As you will be aware Coimisiún na Meán is now charged with ensuring compliance and deals with complaints.

The Code has been in place since 2013 and was developed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Coimisiún na Meán is the independent regulator, and we do not see the need for a separate process of investigation.

While I would welcome clarification on who would carry out the investigation and who would appoint the investigators, I think there is a fundamental difficulty with the principle of such a process.

The notion of a "peer" review conflicts with the concept of independent oversight.

The notion of a government appointed review operating outside the terms of the Broadcasting Act 2009, as amended by the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, conflicts with the principles of the European Media Freedom Act and gives rise to serious concern about the perception of political interference in the independent regulation and oversight of public service broadcasting by the State. It would certainly undermine the role and function of the Commission and, in my view, sets a dangerous precedent.

The media must be open to criticism and public service broadcasters must operate at all times in a fair and transparent

manner. I believe the current regulatory framework is best placed to deal with alleged shortcomings.

I believe the proposed review has the ability to undermine public service broadcasting and I would respectfully ask you and your party to reconsider the proposal.

While I would welcome the opportunity to discuss our concerns, I understand this is not practical given the demands on your time in the final week of the campaign.

Séamus Dooley

Irish Secretary

