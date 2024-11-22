Submit Release
Project Boon Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact

Project Boon executive director and co-founder Chris Suchánek receives the Bonita Purpose Award alongside Bonita Council PTA vice president Vicky Maliszewski, recognized for their exceptional volunteer work in support of Bonita Unified students, during th

As a former Bonita Unified student, it is especially meaningful to give back to a District that has contributed so much to shaping who I am today.”
— Chris Suchánek
SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon is proud to celebrate the recognition of its executive director and co-founder, Chris Suchánek, who was honored with the prestigious Bonita Purpose Award during the Oct. 9 Bonita Unified School District Board of Education meeting.

This award highlights the vital role of community partnerships in uplifting individuals and organizations alike. Since its founding in 2011, Project Boon has aimed to combat food insecurity and create meaningful opportunities for volunteers to give back both locally and internationally.

Chris Suchánek, a proud Bonita Unified alumnus, launched a partnership with the District in 2021 to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need. Over the past four years, Project Boon has distributed nearly 500 backpacks to Bonita Unified students. Beyond this, Project Boon’s efforts have delivered nearly 300,000 meals to those facing hunger and facilitated more than 50,000 hours of volunteer service.

“At Project Boon, we believe in creating a ripple effect of kindness and community empowerment,” Suchánek said. “As a former Bonita Unified student, it is especially meaningful to give back to a District that has contributed so much to shaping who I am today.”

The Bonita Purpose Award is a testament to the collective efforts of Project Boon’s dedicated team, volunteers, and supporters. By working together, we continue to exemplify the values of generosity, community, and the power of giving back, inspiring others to join in creating positive change.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


