TRANSMIT AND WURL PARTNER TO ENHANCE MONETIZATION IN THE FAST CHANNEL ECOSYSTEM

Transmit’s in-stream ad formats will now be available to thousands of Wurl’s FAST publishers, boosting revenue without disrupting the viewer experience.

The rise of subscription fatigue has created an opportunity for ad-supported models to thrive.” — Seth Hittman, CEO of Transmit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmit , a market-leading technology platform offering advanced advertising solutions and Wurl , a leader in the Connected TV (CTV) industry, announced a strategic partnership to bring Transmit’s in-stream ad formats to the thousands of FAST channels in the Wurl ecosystem.The in-stream ad formats will allow FAST channels to create incremental inventory and revenue without disrupting the viewer experience, boosting monetization while minimizing audience churn.The current streaming landscape has prompted consumers to seek alternatives to traditional paid models, resulting in a significant surge in the popularity of FAST channels. Recognizing this shift, Wurl and Transmit are partnering to help FAST channels maximize monetization.Transmit’s non-intrusive and native ad formats, including in-stream and Picture-in-Picture (PIP), are designed for viewer retention, allowing publishers to generate revenue without compromising the audience experience.For example, an audience watching sports or live entertainment content might see an ad in the program itself during a down moment instead of the program cutting away to a full-screen ad break. This lack of disruption presents entirely new inventory for publishers while minimizing the viewer churn that tends to come with traditional 30-second ad spots.“As younger generations increasingly migrate toward FAST channels in search of cost-effective entertainment due to rising subscription costs, this partnership is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand,” said Transmit CEO Seth Hittman.“The rise of subscription fatigue has created an opportunity for ad-supported models to thrive. By maximizing untapped advertising potential and providing a robust platform for advertisers to reach engaged, cost-conscious audiences without compromising their viewing experience, FAST publishers will be able to make the most of the ad-supported programming opportunity.”Transmit offers advanced monetization products for streaming platforms, while Wurl has extensive expertise in the FAST space, powering thousands of free ad-supported channels.Together, Wurl and Transmit provide a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that enhances both monetization and the viewer experience, making it easier for publishers to maximize the value of their content while providing advertisers with premium inventory.“CTV viewership continues to grow , thanks in large part to greater viewer consumption and engagement on FAST,” said Dave Bernath, General Manager, Americas, Wurl. “It’s an exciting time and, together, we see Wurl and Transmit as leading the charge when it comes to driving innovation in this space. Ultimately, our goal is to create an effective ecosystem for everyone – boost monetization for publishers, drive better outcomes for advertisers, and deliver an engaging experience for viewers.”About TransmitTransmit is a market leading technology platform that maximizes the revenue of the world’s most valuable streamed content. The company’s software allows streaming platforms and broadcasters to optimize monetization by creating new in-stream inventory, filling traditional ad breaks, and developing more effective ad-pods. Transmit provides partners unparalleled control over the ad experience with the ability to manage, monitor and customize the ad experience in real time. With a modern approach to video advertising, Transmit offers a holistic solution that benefits publishers, advertisers and viewers by delivering unique technology-driven solutions and ensuring that advertising is not only a revenue generator but also an integral, non-disruptive part of the viewing experience. For more information, visit www.transmit.live About WurlWurl is a leader in the CTV industry, helping connect viewers to the content they want to seewith technologies for distribution, monetization, and advertising. The company supportspublishers, streamers, and advertisers in growing viewership, maximizing revenue, andstrengthening brand value. Wurl, LLC is owned by AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). For more information, visit www.wurl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.