Free day-use parking at Oregon State Parks the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29

SALEM, Oregon – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department once again offers free day-use parking the day after Thanksgiving to encourage Oregonians to enjoy the outdoors.

Popularly known as “Green Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 29 this year, has become a tradition for many families. State parks will once again waive day-use parking fees in the 23 parks that are open and charge for parking. (Fall Creek and Nehalem Bay charge for parking but are closed.)

“We’re excited to continue this tradition and offer everyone the opportunity to get outside and explore,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Parking is free year-round at almost all of Oregon’s approximately 250 state parks; the waiver applies to the parks that charge for parking. The current $5 daily fee is going up to $10 starting Jan. 2, 2025, but the prices for 12-month and 24-month permits are staying the same at $30 and $50, respectively. Learn more about the increasing fees on our website.

The parks that charge parking fees include popular destinations such as Fort Stevens, Cape Lookout, Silver Falls, Champoeg, L.L. Stub Stewart, Smith Rock and Milo McIver. A complete list of the 25 parks that require day-use parking permits is available online.

The fee waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 29, except at Shore Acres State Park where it expires at 4 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

Use #OregonStateParks and #GreenFriday on social media to share your adventures.

The day after Thanksgiving is one of three days a year that Oregon State Parks waives the day-use parking fees. Other days include First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day and Oregon State Parks Day the first Saturday in June, which includes free camping.