Get Prepared for Winter Driving

Oregon winters bring unique challenges for drivers, including icy roads, sudden snowstorms, and reduced visibility. Being prepared is crucial to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road. Follow these essential tips to ensure you're ready to tackle winter driving conditions:

Prepare Your Vehicle

Consider winter tires if you live in an area prone to heavy snow, it is worth it to equip your vehicle with winter tires that provide better traction on snow and ice. At the least, make sure you have chains that fit your ties, and carry them wherever you go. Check antifreeze levels, battery, brakes, and tires. Always keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent the fuel line from freezing.

Things to remember when tuning up your vehicle:

Make sure your antifreeze is good to -25F

Check and fill washer and other fluids

Make sure hoses aren’t loose or brittle

Keep wipers clean and in good condition

Make sure your heater and defroster are working

Make certain your battery is fully charged

Check the battery’s age and make sure cables are not loose or corroded

Ensure your tires are in good condition and properly inflated

Carry chains or use traction tires

Have your brakes and tires checked

Studded tires can only be used in Oregon between Nov. 1 and April 1.



Make and carry an emergency kit

A well-prepared car emergency kit should include the following items:

Emergency weather radio

Warm clothes and blankets

Rain Poncho to stay dry if you need to step out of your car

Ice scraper and snow brush

Emergency shovel and kitty litter

Food and water

Jumper Cables

First-Aid Kit

A basic tool kit Including: screwdrivers, pliers, and an adjustable wrench, and a multi-purpose utility knife

Duct Tape for quick fixes and emergency repairs

Flares or reflective triangles

A tire repair kit and air compressor or a can of emergency tire sealant

A whistle to signal for help if you’re in a remote area

Flashlight, with extra batteries or (better yet) a hand-cranked flashlight

Back-up phone charger

A hand-crank weather radio

Pro tip: Many modern hand-crank weather radios are now available for under $40. These compact devices often come with built-in solar panels, can run on backup batteries, and serve multiple functions as a flashlight and power bank for your cell phone.

Plan Your Route

Check conditions: Check the weather forecast on the NOAA website and road conditions by visiting TripCheck.com or calling 511 before traveling. Allow extra time for travel and avoid rushing and sign up for ORAlert.gov and turn on your Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Know your route: Familiarize yourself the route you plan to take, in case you lose GPS service. Also, plan alternative routes in case your primary route is impassable. Find out if chains or snow tires are required before you leave.

Tell other people your route: Familiarize yourself the route you plan to take, in case you lose GPS service. Also, plan alternative routes in case your primary route is impassable.

Know your emergency contacts: Have a list of emergency contacts, including local towing services and roadside assistance, handy.

Drive Safely

Buckle-up and chain up early: Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Properly secure children in car seats or booster seats. And get those chains on as soon as you see snow.

Slow down: Reduce your speed and increase following distances. Remember, it takes longer to stop on slippery roads. Be ready to handle potentially dangerous situations by thinking “15 seconds” ahead about your options, such as controlling your speed, changing lanes or communicating with others on the road.

Stay alert: Pay extra attention to the road, other drivers, and potential hazards, and use extra caution when driving on bridges or concrete highways: ice forms first on these surfaces.

Beware of shaded areas: Especially on curves where ice and snow are the last to melt.

Avoid driving through snowdrifts: They may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Steer just enough to stay on course: you intend (most people steer too much or too fast). Steering, braking and accelerating smoothly are key to maximum vehicle control on slippery surfaces. Don’t use cruise control.

Avoid sudden movements: Accelerate and brake gently to avoid skidding. If you lose traction, gradually slow down – don’t slam on the brakes.

Use Headlights: Turn on your headlights in low-visibility conditions to see and be seen by other drivers.

For more tips on winter driving: Download the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Winter Driving Safety webpage.

Watch out for plows

Following a plow or sander too closely can be dangerous – give them room. Don’t pass the plow or sander, being patient is better than being injured. Be aware that sometimes plows work side-by-side to clear the road faster.

If You Get Stuck

Stay with Your Vehicle: It’s safer to stay inside your vehicle where you have shelter. Only leave if you’re sure you can reach help safely.

Signal for Help: Use your hazard lights or a brightly colored cloth tied to your antenna or door to signal distress.

Conserve Fuel: Run your engine for short periods to stay warm but ensure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

By taking these precautions and staying prepared, you can navigate winter roads more safely and confidently. Remember, your safety is the top priority. Stay informed, drive cautiously, and be ready for whatever winter weather comes your way.