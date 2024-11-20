DeAnthony Harris Sentenced for 2016 Christmas Eve Double Homicide

November 19, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 27-year-old DeAnthony Harris to 80 years with 20 years suspended, for 60 years total of active jail time, for Harris’ role in the armed robbery and murders of Christopher and Danielle Brooks on Christmas Eve 2016. The State recommended a sentence of 100 years to serve with 20 years suspended, for a total 80 years of active jail time to serve with 10 years of probation to follow.

On the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2016, Savon Wiley orchestrated a robbery by luring Christopher Brooks back home under the guise of buying marijuana. Wiley’s accomplices, Lamarkus Mann, Jaylyn Franklin, and DeAnthony Harris, each armed with a firearm, entered the home of Christopher and Danielle Brooks to rob Christopher Brooks of marijuana and cash. Danielle Brooks’ five-year-old son was in the home. Shortly after entering the Brooks’ residence, all three men started firing their guns. Danielle Brooks was murdered inside the residence and Christopher Brooks was killed as he attempted to crawl out of the residence onto the exterior steps. The five-year-old boy told police “ninjas killed my parents.”

Franklin was sentenced in 2019 pursuant to a plea agreement to 100 years to serve with 20 years suspended, for a total 80 years of active jail time to serve. Mann and Wiley were sentenced in 2020 after trial in 2019. Mann was sentenced to 109 years to serve. Wiley was sentenced to 76 years to serve with 20 years suspended, for 56 years total of active jail time. Harris was the last remaining co-defendant to be sentenced.

