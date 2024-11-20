State, regional and local officials meet to discuss prevention, intervention strategies

Court and community agency officials are seeking to improve efficiency, including keeping youth and families out of the court system.

CHEYENNE COUNTY -- Officials from the Nebraska Supreme Court to Panhandle resource services met at the Lazy S Ranch to discuss how to better serve children and families in the court system.

The program, UPSTREAM, was introduced with an illustration credited to Desmond Tutu: "There comes a point where we need to stop pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they're falling in."

The November 19-20 workshop addresses the causes of people ending up in the court system, be proactive more than reactive. Cheyenne County Judge Randin Roland is one of the officials who attended the meeting. At the close of today's session, Judge Roland commented on the first day.

"I've heard everybody say they couldn't have enjoyed it more. We're making some good progress and looking forward to tomorrow," he said.

