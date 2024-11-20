CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE 2024 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Campus Technology and THE Journal are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Product of the Year award programs.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campus Technology , the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal , dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, both a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Product of the Year award programs.The award programs honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.This year, 13 brands are being recognized by Campus Technology and 17 by THE Journal."Our 2024 Product Award winners are being recognized for their vital contributions to enhancing teaching, learning, and administration in the education field," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "Congratulations to the outstanding products and solutions that have made a remarkable difference this year."2024 WinnersAdaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Study.com's free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, Study.comAdaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (THE Journal award)Platinum: IXL platform, IXL LearningGold: Study.com's free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, Study.comSilver: Vocabulary.com, IXL LearningAI-Based Chatbot Tool (Campus Technology award)Platinum: AI Chatbot, PathifyAI-Based Tool (Other) (Campus Technology award)Platinum: AI Conversation Tool - Blackboard by Anthology, AnthologyAI-Based Tool for Physical Security (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Oosto Protect, OostoAI-Based Tool for Tutoring (Campus Technology award)Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor.com, The Princeton Review and Tutor.comAI-Based Tool for Tutoring (THE Journal award)Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor.com, The Princeton Review and Tutor.comAssessment (THE Journal award)Platinum: Mastery Connect, InstructureCareer Prep (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, Gale, part of Cengage GroupCareer Prep (THE Journal award)Platinum: iCEV’s Comprehensive Solution , iCEVGold: Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, Gale, part of Cengage GroupClassroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement (THE Journal award)Platinum: Lightspeed Cascadia, Lightspeed TechnologiesClassroom Presentation Tool – Hardware (THE Journal award)Platinum: Logitech Spotlight, LogitechGold: Vivi, ViviCurriculum/Lesson Planning Platform (THE Journal award)Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage GroupCybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology award)Platinum: FortifyData Automated Cyber Risk Management Platform, FortifyDataCybersecurity Risk Management (THE Journal award)Platinum: FortifyData Automated Cyber Risk Management Platform, FortifyDataDigital Curriculum (THE Journal award)Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage GroupDigital Library Tool (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Gale Digital Scholar Lab, Gale, part of Cengage GroupGold (tie): Gale Literature Resource Center, Gale, part of Cengage GroupGold (tie): Gale Research Complete, Gale, part of Cengage GroupDigital Signage (THE Journal award)Platinum: Vivi, ViviEmergency Notification System (THE Journal award)Platinum: Vivi,ViviEvent Management Platform (THE Journal award)Platinum: iiQ Events, Incident IQHelp Desk (THE Journal award)Platinum: Incident IQ, Incident IQInteractive Projector (THE Journal award)Platinum: Logitech Reach, LogitechLanguage Learning Program (THE Journal award)Platinum: Rosetta Stone, IXL LearningLearning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Canvas, InstructureGold: Adobe Connect 12, AdobeLearning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (THE Journal award)Platinum: Canvas, InstructureGold: Adobe Connect 12, AdobeMath Program (THE Journal award)Platinum: IXL Math, IXL LearningMobile AV Solution (THE Journal award)Platinum: Epson ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart, EpsonProjector: Standard-Throw (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Epson EB-PQ2010B 4K projector, EpsonReading Program (THE Journal award)Platinum: IXL Language Arts , IXL LearningRemote/Distance Learning Platform (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, AdobeGold: On-Demand Tutoring from Tutor.com, The Princeton Review and Tutor.comRemote/Distance Learning Platform (THE Journal award)Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, AdobeGold: On-Demand and High-Dosage Tutoring from Tutor.com and The Princeton Review, The Princeton Review and Tutor.comSTEM/STEAM App (THE Journal award)Platinum: Vernier Video Analysis, Vernier Science EducationStudent Success/Retention (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Anthology Engage , AnthologyTraining/Professional Development (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, AdobeTraining/Professional Development (THE Journal award)Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, AdobeVideo/Web Conferencing Hardware (Camera) (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Logitech Rally Bar, LogitechVirtual/Augmented Reality Headset or Hardware System (THE Journal award)Platinum: ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education (ClassVR)Web Security (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethodsWeb Security (THE Journal award)Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethodsWired/Wireless LAN (Campus Technology award)Platinum: Nile Access Service, NileWired/Wireless LAN (THE Journal award)Platinum: Nile Access Service, NileInformation on the 2025 Campus Technology/THE Journal Product of the Year awards will be available in late 2025.###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Campus TechnologyCampus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.About THE JournalTHE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K-12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.