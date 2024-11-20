Submit Release
CAMPUS TECHNOLOGY AND THE JOURNAL ANNOUNCE 2024 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Campus Technology and THE Journal are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Product of the Year award programs.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus Technology, the brand focused on empowering the world of higher education, and THE Journal, dedicated to transforming K-12 education through technology, both a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, are excited to announce the winners of their 2024 Product of the Year award programs.

The award programs honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.

This year, 13 brands are being recognized by Campus Technology and 17 by THE Journal.

"Our 2024 Product Award winners are being recognized for their vital contributions to enhancing teaching, learning, and administration in the education field," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "Congratulations to the outstanding products and solutions that have made a remarkable difference this year."

2024 Winners
Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Study.com's free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, Study.com

Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool (THE Journal award)
Platinum: IXL platform, IXL Learning
Gold: Study.com's free, AI-enabled Praxis Core Prep, Study.com
Silver: Vocabulary.com, IXL Learning

AI-Based Chatbot Tool (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: AI Chatbot, Pathify

AI-Based Tool (Other) (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: AI Conversation Tool - Blackboard by Anthology, Anthology

AI-Based Tool for Physical Security (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Oosto Protect, Oosto

AI-Based Tool for Tutoring (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor.com, The Princeton Review and Tutor.com

AI-Based Tool for Tutoring (THE Journal award)
Platinum: AI for Learning from The Princeton Review and Tutor.com, The Princeton Review and Tutor.com

Assessment (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Mastery Connect, Instructure

Career Prep (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, Gale, part of Cengage Group

Career Prep (THE Journal award)
Platinum: iCEV’s Comprehensive Solution , iCEV
Gold: Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep, Gale, part of Cengage Group

Classroom Audio Distribution/Sound Enhancement (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Lightspeed Cascadia, Lightspeed Technologies

Classroom Presentation Tool – Hardware (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Logitech Spotlight, Logitech
Gold: Vivi, Vivi

Curriculum/Lesson Planning Platform (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage Group

Cybersecurity Risk Management (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: FortifyData Automated Cyber Risk Management Platform, FortifyData

Cybersecurity Risk Management (THE Journal award)
Platinum: FortifyData Automated Cyber Risk Management Platform, FortifyData

Digital Curriculum (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, part of Cengage Group

Digital Library Tool (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Gale Digital Scholar Lab, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Gold (tie): Gale Literature Resource Center, Gale, part of Cengage Group
Gold (tie): Gale Research Complete, Gale, part of Cengage Group

Digital Signage (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Vivi, Vivi

Emergency Notification System (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Vivi,Vivi

Event Management Platform (THE Journal award)
Platinum: iiQ Events, Incident IQ

Help Desk (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Incident IQ, Incident IQ

Interactive Projector (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Logitech Reach, Logitech

Language Learning Program (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Rosetta Stone, IXL Learning

Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Canvas, Instructure
Gold: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe

Learning Management Systems & E-Learning Platforms (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Canvas, Instructure
Gold: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe

Math Program (THE Journal award)
Platinum: IXL Math, IXL Learning

Mobile AV Solution (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Epson ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart, Epson

Projector: Standard-Throw (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Epson EB-PQ2010B 4K projector, Epson

Reading Program (THE Journal award)
Platinum: IXL Language Arts , IXL Learning

Remote/Distance Learning Platform (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Gold: On-Demand Tutoring from Tutor.com, The Princeton Review and Tutor.com

Remote/Distance Learning Platform (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe
Gold: On-Demand and High-Dosage Tutoring from Tutor.com and The Princeton Review, The Princeton Review and Tutor.com

STEM/STEAM App (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Vernier Video Analysis®, Vernier Science Education

Student Success/Retention (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Anthology Engage , Anthology

Training/Professional Development (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe

Training/Professional Development (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Adobe Connect 12, Adobe

Video/Web Conferencing Hardware (Camera) (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Logitech Rally Bar, Logitech

Virtual/Augmented Reality Headset or Hardware System (THE Journal award)
Platinum: ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education (ClassVR)

Web Security (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods

Web Security (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Content Filter, ManagedMethods

Wired/Wireless LAN (Campus Technology award)
Platinum: Nile Access Service, Nile

Wired/Wireless LAN (THE Journal award)
Platinum: Nile Access Service, Nile

Information on the 2025 Campus Technology/THE Journal Product of the Year awards will be available in late 2025.

About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security, and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

About Campus Technology
Campus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.

About THE Journal
THE Journal (pronounced T.H.E.) is an education technology news website for influential, senior-level decision-makers in K-12 education technology at the school, district, and state levels.

Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media
+1 3104151765
email us here

