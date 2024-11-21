Kelowna Plastic Surgeon Compares Breast Augmentation and Lift

Kelowna plastic surgeon Brian J. Miller, MD compares two of the most popular options at his practice: breast augmentation and breast lift surgery (mastopexy).

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a Kelowna plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience, Dr. Brian J. Miller has used breast enhancement surgery to change the lives of countless patients. Numerous aesthetic breast procedures exist, and Dr. Miller explains that each can offer distinct benefits. His patients frequently pursue these options to achieve a more proportionate, youthful-looking, or otherwise more aesthetically pleasing bustline.At Dr. Miller’s practice, two of the most sought-after breast enhancement procedures are breast augmentation and breast lift surgery. Dr. Miller explains that since both of these surgeries can offer distinct advantages, it is important for patients to understand their differences.Breast augmentation was designed to enhance the size and shape of the breasts using implants. In Dr. Miller’s experience, this procedure is often ideal for individuals who want to increase their breast volume, achieve a more symmetrical look, or restore fullness lost due to weight fluctuations, pregnancy, breastfeeding, or aging. With these common benefits in mind, Dr. Miller notes that augmentation on its own cannot address significant breast sagging, which many women experience with age.Meanwhile, breast lift surgery – also known as “mastopexy” – aims specifically to combat sagging (or “ptosis”). The surgery focuses on removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue to elevate the position of the nipple and create a more supported breast contour. Dr. Miller explains that although mastopexy can improve fullness in the upper portion (upper pole) of the breast, it generally does not add “upper pole” fullness to the degree that breast implants can.Dr. Miller continues to state that while these two procedures are not interchangeable, they can be combined in many cases. When performed together, the treatment is known as a breast lift with implants (or “augmentation/mastopexy”), and can serve to add both volume and a youthful “lift” to the breasts. This can be a suitable option for patients seeking an increase in breast size, improved fullness, and correction of sagging (or “ptosis”).Furthermore, Dr. Miller says that the choice between the two surgeries lies in the patient’s unique aesthetic goals. He encourages any patient who is interested in breast augmentation, mastopexy, or a combination of the two to consult with a reputable, board-certified plastic surgeon.About Brian J. Miller, MDDr. Brian J. Miller is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who is board-certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. An alumnus of the University of Saskatchewan, Dr. Miller has undergone both a plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at Dalhousie University and fellowship training in hand, wrist, and microvascular surgery at the University of Washington. Dr. Miller has a full time aesthetic and reconstructive surgery practice in Kelowna, BC.For more information about Dr. Miller and his practice, visit drbrianjmiller.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drbrianjmiller.com/practice-news/kelowna-plastic-surgeon-compares-breast-augmentation-and-lift/ ###Dr. Brian J. Miller, Inc.1820 Ambrosi Rd, Suite #202Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R9(250) 868-4870Rosemont Media

