MK Nature Center's Bird Seed Sale

Friday & Saturday, December 6 and 7, 2024 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The MK Nature Center will host its 18th annual bird seed sale on December 6 and 7. Come and stock up on food for your favorite backyard birds. Proceeds from this event benefit educational programs and day-to-day operations at the nature center.

High quality bird seed, including black-oil sunflower, sunflower chips, nyjer thistle, several blended seed mixes, and seed bells will be available.

Family-friendly activities will take place on Saturday December 7, with live bird presentations with our peregrine falcon Wilson, and a take-home kid’s craft. The presentations will be at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The kid’s craft will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The MK Nature Center Gift Shop will have many nature-themed holiday items for purchase. Come check out these items for the nature lover on your holiday gift list.

For more information, please contact Sue Dudley at sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov or call 208-287-2900. The MK Nature Center is located at 600 South Walnut St., Boise.