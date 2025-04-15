Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-15-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 15, 2025. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Steelhead angler effort remained high last week upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19, while continuing to decline in all other areas. Catch rates in location code 19 also remained excellent, with interviewed anglers averaging 4 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 11 hours per steelhead caught, but most of the catch occurred earlier in the week before poor river conditions started to set in on Thursday. Anglers interviewed between the Pahsimeroi River and the East Fork Salmon River, in location code 18, averaged 32 hours per steelhead caught, and no anglers reported catching a steelhead downstream of the Lemhi River in location codes 15 and 16.