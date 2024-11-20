Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduation

On November 12, 2024, the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of Angel at the Nemaha County Courthouse in Auburn. Presiding over the ceremony, Judge Richard Smith honored this milestone achievement alongside the graduates' family and friends.

The event marked the successful completion of a demanding program involving comprehensive drug treatment, rigorous supervision, and sustained accountability. Drug Court graduates commit to a minimum 20-month program, equipping participants with the skills needed to lead productive, drug- and alcohol-free lives.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative pathway within the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts employ a specialized team approach within the existing judicial structure to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. By integrating validated risk and need assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, as well as a system of incentives, sanctions, and support services, the courts aim to enhance public safety and foster lasting rehabilitation for participants.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

Photo L to R: Judge Richard Smith and graduate Angel.