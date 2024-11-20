Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,886 in the last 365 days.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Each year, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.

The North Dakota Chapter will host multiple Survivor Day events this year. These events are open to adult suicide loss survivors and are free of charge. A meal will be provided at all in-person events.

Register to attend in each community: 

Bismarck

Dickinson

Fargo

Minot

Wahpeton

Williston

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more