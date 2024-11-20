American Foundation for Suicide Prevention International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Each year, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.

The North Dakota Chapter will host multiple Survivor Day events this year. These events are open to adult suicide loss survivors and are free of charge. A meal will be provided at all in-person events.

Register to attend in each community:

Bismarck

Dickinson

Fargo

Minot

Wahpeton

Williston